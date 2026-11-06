Elon Musk's political influence has suffered a setback in a Texas region closely associated with his SpaceX operations after voters backed Democratic candidates in the 3 November 2026 election.

Despite the billionaire reportedly directing at least $225 million (£170 million) in political spending towards Texas races, Cameron County voters delivered decisive victories to Democrats James Talarico and Gina Hinojosa, whose Republican opponents, Ken Paxton and Greg Abbott, had received substantial financial backing linked to Musk.

Local activists celebrated the results as a victory for ordinary voters.

'Elon Musk has money, but we have the power of the people,' local activist Chriselda Vera said. 'They're awake now in Texas. They see our currency is our voting power.'

Did Musk-Backed Republicans Face an Election Setback?

According to unofficial county returns, Talarico received 69,808 votes in Cameron County, compared with Paxton's 30,541. He also defeated Paxton statewide in the US Senate race.

An investigation estimated that approximately $212 million (£160 million) in Musk-linked political spending supported Paxton's Senate bid, including spending by political committees.

Meanwhile, Hinojosa received 68,613 votes in Cameron County, compared with Abbott's 33,101. She also defeated Abbott statewide and is governor-elect. Musk was reportedly linked to approximately $5.5 million (£4.1 million) in political spending supporting Abbott.

Why Are Residents Questioning SpaceX's Expansion?

Cameron County is home to Starbase, an incorporated Texas town where SpaceX operates its Starship rocket facility. The company employs more than 4,000 workers at its facilities, with approximately 70 per cent coming from the surrounding area, according to company records.

Climate activist Kidmus Girma, identified as a Sunrise Movement organiser, said major development projects had encouraged residents to become more politically engaged.

'We've seen a large number of people feel activated by these big buildouts,' Girma said.

Starbase's annexation of more than 7,100 acres, including a large portion of Boca Chica State Park, has also raised concerns about oversight and public access. The annexation transferred municipal jurisdiction, not land ownership, while access can be restricted during SpaceX launches.

What Are Local Families Concerned About?

Brownsville activist Adhlemy Sanchez Martinez has raised concerns about industrial development and its effects on local communities.

Milwhite ceased operations at its Brownsville site on 27 November 2024 under an agreement with the city resolving litigation over its impact on nearby residents.

Sanchez Martinez initially welcomed SpaceX for the jobs it could bring but later questioned its effects on beach access and wildlife.

She encouraged friends, relatives and neighbours to research candidates and vote, saying she hoped the results would lead to stronger regulation and corporate accountability.

Could the Results Create Challenges for Musk?

Hinojosa has promised to pursue a moratorium on AI data centres. On 19 October 2026, she filed a lawsuit seeking unredacted communications between Abbott's office and Musk or his companies concerning state incentives, broadband, beach access and data centre development.

During his victory speech on 4 November, he said: 'We must get big money out of our politics, so no billionaire or trillionaire can buy our elections.'

Musk appeared to respond to the Republican losses on X, writing: 'Data centres in space looking pretty appealing right now.'

Vera declared: 'We have a senator that cannot be bought. We have a state that cannot be bought.'

Sanchez Martinez also expressed pride in the outcome: 'I'm really filled with joy. I'm proud, absolutely. I feel like even with the little bit of work that we did, it was enough.'