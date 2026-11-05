Nathan Johnson, a Texas Democratic state senator who once composed music for the English-language version of Dragon Ball Z, has been elected the state's attorney general, ending more than three decades of Republican control of the office. Johnson defeated Republican Mayes Middleton in the 3 November 2026 midterm elections, becoming the first Democrat to win the position since Dan Morales in 1994.

Johnson's victory has drawn attention not only because of its political significance but also because of his unusual professional background. The Dallas-based lawyer and former anime composer is expected to succeed Ken Paxton in January 2027, bringing an unusual entertainment background to one of Texas' most powerful legal offices.

Johnson Wins Historic Texas Attorney General Election

According to election results reported by the Associated Press, Johnson secured approximately 52% of the vote, compared with around 46% for Middleton. The result ended a Republican winning streak dating back to the 1990s and formed part of wider Democratic gains across Texas.

Johnson, who has represented parts of Dallas County in the Texas Senate since 2019, previously defeated Republican incumbent Don Huffines in 2018. His attorney general campaign focused on consumer protection, tackling corruption, enforcing child support obligations and restoring public confidence in the office.

Johnson has also promised to prioritise the rule of law and challenge government actions he believes exceed constitutional authority. Middleton, meanwhile, campaigned on continuing the conservative legal approach associated with outgoing attorney general Ken Paxton.

How Johnson Became a Dragon Ball Z Composer

Long before his election victory, Johnson worked with Funimation, composing music for its English-language adaptation of the Japanese anime series Dragon Ball Z.

Johnson has said he composed music for 67 episodes of the 2005 Ultimate Uncut edition and five films, including Fusion Reborn, Wrath of the Dragon and Broly – Second Coming. His involvement began through an unlikely encounter while searching for office space for his legal practice.

In a 2012 interview with The Dao of Dragon Ball, Johnson recalled meeting Robert Cocanaugher, a Funimation executive, who discovered that he also composed music. After listening to Johnson's work, Cocanaugher introduced him to producer Barry Watson, eventually leading to a scoring opportunity.

Johnson admitted he had never watched Dragon Ball Z before joining the project. The work proved demanding, sometimes requiring music for two episodes each week, but introduced his compositions to an international anime audience.

For Wrath of the Dragon, Johnson even learnt to play the ocarina to compose music associated with the character Tapion.

From Dragon Ball Z Soundtracks to Texas Politics

Born in Fort Worth, Johnson studied physics at the University of Arizona before earning his law degree from the University of Texas at Austin in 1993. He subsequently worked in commercial litigation while pursuing composition and eventually entered politics.

His first major electoral victory came in 2018, when he won a Republican-held Texas Senate seat.

Johnson has previously acknowledged that younger voters sometimes recognised him through his Dragon Ball Z credits rather than his legal career. His election as attorney general now adds another chapter to a career spanning music, law and public service.

From composing music for Goku's battles to becoming Texas' top lawyer, Johnson has taken an unusual career path. And while Dragon Ball Z fans know him for his soundtracks, his next big assignment comes without a script or background music.