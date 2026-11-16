A Japanese teen's X account displaying the name 'Ruka' posted messages about jumping and a planned livestream before a 44-minute broadcast circulated online on 14 November. Archived posts from @usamogv included a message translated as 'I will jump,' alongside notices that a broadcast was planned.

The recording, shared under the title 'Tobiorifu,' shows a person at the beginning before they leave the camera's view. The stream continues to show an outdoor area, but the footage does not establish what happened beyond the frame.

The account holder's identity, age and current condition have not been independently confirmed. Separate reports have described the death of a 14-year-old girl during a livestream, but have not established that she was the person behind @usamogv. Publications have also differed over whether the reported incident involved TikTok or X.

Posts Before the 44-Minute Broadcast

A Japanese-language report reviewing the account's public activity said posts on 13 November appeared to announce a livestream involving a jump. Archived messages were translated as 'I will jump' and 'I'm going to livestream a jump.'

The profile displayed the name 'Ruka' and showed that the account joined X in May 2026. An archive listed about 10,000 followers, but the profile does not establish the account holder's real name or age. No reliable source has confirmed that the person was a teenager.

The same report identified earlier posts referring to death or self-harm. Those messages cannot establish the person's mental state or explain what happened during or after the broadcast.

What the X Broadcast Shows

Japanese-language coverage described the recording as an approximately 44-minute broadcast made public on 14 November. The person appeared at the start before moving out of the camera's view. The stream continued to show the surrounding outdoor area.

The footage does not show what happened beyond the camera's view. It cannot establish whether the person was injured, whether emergency services attended or whether the broadcast was connected to a reported fatal incident.

🚨 🇯🇵 14-YEAR-OLD GIRL DIES AFTER FALLING FROM SIXTH-FLOOR BALCONY DURING TIKTOK LIVESTREAM



A 14-year-old Japanese girl identified as Ruka reportedly died after falling from the balcony of a sixth-floor apartment while livestreaming on TikTok. She suffered a severe head injury.… — Nova Intel (@intel_nova) November 15, 2026

The timing also requires care. Archived posts are dated 13 November, while the Japanese report describes the broadcast as appearing early on 14 November. The available material does not provide an independently verified timeline.

Separate Reports Have Not Confirmed Her Identity

Turkish outlet Haberler and other overseas publications reported that a 14-year-old girl known online as Ruka died after a fall during a TikTok livestream. However, they did not provide an official Japanese statement confirming the death, the girl's identity or the circumstances.

Claims that the person had died, alongside messages said to have come from relatives, have circulated online. The sources reviewed do not establish who published those claims or whether they had direct knowledge of her circumstances.

An archive of @usamogv also displays another post dated 13 November. However, the available record does not establish who published it or whether it appeared before or after the livestream, so it cannot confirm that the account holder was safe.

The central details remain unresolved. The available material does not independently verify the person's identity, age, location or condition, or establish whether the footage is connected to the separate report of a fatal fall. The claims should not be presented as fact without confirmation from reliable sources or Japanese authorities.