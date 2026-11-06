Jay Rockefeller Net Worth: Who Could Inherit His Estimated $160M Fortune After His Death at 89?

Former US senator Jay Rockefeller, whose net worth was estimated at $160 million, died at his Washington, DC, home on Thursday, 5 November 2026. He was 89.

The news was confirmed on Friday, with Rockefeller leaving behind his wife of nearly six decades, Sharon Percy Rockefeller, and their four children. His death has renewed interest in the Rockefeller family fortune, although no details of his estate's distribution have been publicly confirmed.

Rockefeller, a great-grandson of oil magnate John D. Rockefeller, represented West Virginia in the US Senate for 30 years. Before that, he served as the state's governor and became an advocate for healthcare access and low-income families.

Jay Rockefeller Net Worth and Who Could Inherit His Fortune

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Rockefeller's estimated fortune stood at $160 million. That figure remains an independent estimate, rather than a confirmed valuation of his estate.

His wife and four children are among his closest surviving relatives. However, no publicly verified will, trust arrangement or inheritance breakdown establishes who will receive his assets.

Rockefeller married Sharon Lee Percy in April 1967 at the University of Chicago's Rockefeller Memorial Chapel. Their wedding attracted considerable attention, partly because both came from prominent American families.

Sharon's father, Charles H. Percy, served as a US senator from Illinois. She subsequently established her own career in public broadcasting, becoming a leading figure at Washington-based station WETA.

Her work also included serving on the PBS board for 19 years.

The couple raised four children, John Davison 'Jamie' Rockefeller V, Valerie Blanchette Rockefeller, Charles P. Rockefeller and Justin Aldrich Rockefeller.

Jay Rockefeller's Four Children and Their Careers

The eldest, Jamie Rockefeller, was born in 1969 and married Emily Tagliabue in 1996. Emily is the daughter of former NFL commissioner Paul Tagliabue. The couple have three children.

Their second child, Valerie, was born in 1971 and pursued environmental philanthropy. She married Steven William Wayne in 2004, following an earlier marriage to James Douglas Carnegie.

Charles Rockefeller, born in 1973, pursued business interests connected with healthcare technology. His professional background includes founding CuraPatient in 2016, a platform focused on healthcare administration.

The youngest, Justin Rockefeller, was born in 1979 and built a career in investment and social impact. He married Indrė Vengris in 2006, and they have two daughters.

Despite the family's considerable wealth, Rockefeller's political career centred heavily on poverty and healthcare.

He helped advance the Children's Health Insurance Program and championed support for retired coal miners and vulnerable families.

His decision to retire from the Senate was announced in 2013, ending a political career that stretched across decades.

Rockefeller's cause of death has not been publicly disclosed. He is survived by Sharon, their four children and nine grandchildren.