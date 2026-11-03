Paris Jackson has asked a Los Angeles judge to order a $600 million (£447 million) transfer from her late father's estate into the Michael Jackson Family Trust. In a petition filed on 29 October, the 28-year-old argued that the trust intended to benefit her and her two brothers remains unfunded more than 17 years after the singer's death.

The request concerns money intended for Prince Jackson, 29, Paris, and their younger brother, Bigi Jackson, 24. According to the filing, the siblings were supposed to begin receiving income from their respective trust shares when they turned 21. They were also scheduled to receive portions of the principal held for them at 30, with further distributions at 35 and 40.

Paris argues that those arrangements have not been implemented as intended. Her petition states, 'More than seventeen years after his passing, Michael Jackson's family trust remains unfunded.'

Prince is approaching his 30th birthday, while Paris turns 29 in April 2027 and Bigi turns 25 in February 2027. Paris argues that the lack of a funded trust has left the siblings dependent on John Branca, the estate's remaining executor, to decide when and how much they receive.

Michael Jackson's Estate and Its Millions Under Scrutiny

For context, Michael died on 25 June 2009, aged 50. Since then, his estate has generated substantial revenue through music-related business transactions and property sales.

Paris' legal team argues that the estate has sufficient resources to make a partial transfer. Among the transactions identified in the petition was the 2018 sale of the estate's interest in EMI Music Publishing for $287.5 million (£214 million).

The estate also sold Neverland Ranch in 2020 for $22 million (£16.4 million). A separate 2023 agreement with Sony, involving a 50% interest in the estate's music catalogue and other intellectual property assets, reportedly generated $750 million (£559.5 million) in upfront proceeds.

The petition claims that these transactions collectively generated more than $1 billion (£746 million) in cash for the estate before taxes and expenses. It also states that the executors previously valued the estate between $2 billion (£1.49 billion) and $3 billion (£2.24 billion).

An estate accounting cited in the petition showed approximately $850 million (£634 million) in cash and cash-equivalent assets at the end of December 2024. After accounting for potential liabilities, Paris estimates that approximately $600 million (£447 million) could be available for distribution, according to the petition.

Her attorneys also revisited a statement made by the executors in 2011, when they told the court they were considering filing a separate request to distribute funds. Paris' legal team alleges that the proposed request was never filed.

Estate Rejects Paris Jackson's Allegations

The dispute is not simply about the size of Michael's fortune. The estate maintains that unresolved financial and legal matters prevent the family trusts from being fully funded.

One major obstacle involves ongoing litigation with the Internal Revenue Service, which sought $700 million (£522 million) in taxes and penalties. The estate says a court ruling significantly reduced that amount, although the dispute remains unresolved and the figure could change.

In its response, the estate denied withholding or reducing payments to the beneficiaries, describing the allegation as 'a complete fabrication'. It also said more than $200 million (£149 million) had already been distributed to or for the benefit of Paris and the other beneficiaries.

The estate also cited Michael's will in arguing that his children were not entitled to receive distributions until they reached their 30s. Its position differs from the petition's description of income payments beginning at 21, followed by scheduled distributions from the principal at later ages.

'None of his children receive a distribution until they are in their 30s,' the estate said.

It added that it looked forward to resolving the outstanding matters so the trusts could eventually be fully funded according to Michael's wishes.

Paris' spokesperson disputed that explanation, accusing the estate of deflecting responsibility. The representative argued that Branca had the authority and obligation to arrange partial funding earlier.

'After years of delay, Paris had no choice but to step in herself,' the spokesperson said.

The competing statements highlight the central disagreement. Paris argues that the estate has sufficient assets to make a partial transfer, while the executors maintain that outstanding liabilities and legal proceedings must first be addressed.

Earlier Court Victory Adds to Estate Tensions

The latest petition follows another dispute involving payments made by the estate's executors.

On 13 May 2026, a Los Angeles judge ruled that $625,000 (£466,000) in bonus payments made to outside law firms in 2018 must be returned to the estate after upholding Paris' objection. The estate's attorneys said they disagreed with the decision but respected the ruling.

They also stressed that the bonus payments had not gone directly to the executors.

Paris' objections form part of a broader disagreement over how her father's financial affairs have been administered. Her latest filing alleges that challenges she raised last year were followed by public criticism, litigation and a multimillion-dollar reduction in financial support for the siblings.

Branca and John McClain were appointed co-executors following Michael's death in 2009. McClain died in May 2026, leaving Branca as the estate's remaining executor.

A Los Angeles judge is scheduled to hear Paris' latest request on 4 December 2026. She is seeking an order transferring $600 million (£447 million) into the family trust, although she has also asked the court to determine another appropriate amount.