For years, tourists wandering through Rome's Vatican district have picked up the same unlikely souvenir. A glossy calendar filled with brooding young men in clerical collars, marketed as the famous 'sexy priest' calendar, quietly built an international cult following while hiding an awkward truth in plain sight.

Many of the men posing as priests were never priests at all. And many aren't even sure if it was taken with consent. Some may have though.

The revelation has reignited fascination around the long-running Calendario Romano, a black-and-white annual publication sold in gift shops surrounding the Vatican for more than two decades. The calendar presents sharply lit portraits of attractive young men dressed in cassocks or clerical attire, leaning heavily into the visual tension between Catholic imagery and fashion-style photography. Yet according to several of the people involved, much of the project has always been theatrical rather than ecclesiastical.

One of its most recognisable faces, Giovanni Galizia, admitted this week that he had never attended seminary and had no connection to the Church beyond growing up in Sicily. His image has appeared repeatedly across multiple editions of the calendar, becoming one of its defining photographs.

The Face That Became a Vatican Souvenir

Galizia was just 17 when photographer Piero Pazzi recruited him for the shoot in Palermo. Now 39 and working as a flight attendant for a Spanish airline, he described the experience less as scandal and more as an absurd teenage memory that somehow became immortalised in Rome souvenir culture.

Speaking to the Associated Press, Galizia recalled standing awkwardly in front of friends while dressed as a priest during the original shoot.

'It was the smile of an embarrassed kid,' he said, explaining that his friends were laughing as he posed in clerical clothing against a church wall.

That image never disappeared. Year after year, it resurfaced on new editions of the calendar sold across Rome's historic centre. What makes the story remarkable is not necessarily that models portrayed priests. Cinema and television have done that for decades. It is the strange ambiguity surrounding the calendar itself that allowed many buyers to assume they were looking at real clergy.

The Vatican has no involvement with the publication and declined to comment when asked about it this week.

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Art Project or Clever Marketing Trick?

Pazzi, the photographer behind the calendar, insists the project was always intended as stylised art rather than deception. The Italian photographer has spent years producing eccentric niche calendars and cultural projects, including publications centred on Venetian gondoliers and museums dedicated to cats in Eastern Europe.

According to Pazzi, at least a third of the men featured in the upcoming 2027 edition are genuine priests, although he refused to identify who they are. The remaining faces appear to come from a mix of models, acquaintances and carefully selected young men who simply looked convincing in religious clothing.

That ambiguity is precisely what helped turn the calendar into a tourist phenomenon.

The publication sells for around €8 in souvenir stalls near Vatican City, where postcards, rosaries and papal memorabilia dominate shop windows. Shopkeeper Hassam Mohammad told reporters he still sells several copies every day, particularly to younger tourists looking for novelty gifts rather than religious keepsakes.

Galizia himself rejects the idea that the photographs were overtly sexual.

'There's a tendency to confuse what is beautiful with what is sensual,' he said. He argued the images play more with contrast than seduction, combining youthful faces with one of the world's oldest religious institutions in ways that feel slightly provocative without becoming explicit.

Still, the branding tells its own story. The calendar's unofficial nickname, the 'sexy priest calendar,' did not emerge accidentally.

The Church's Complicated Relationship With Pop Culture

What cannot be ignored is how effectively the calendar exploited modern fascination with Catholic imagery. Clerical clothing carries symbolism that remains instantly recognisable worldwide, even among people with little connection to religion. In Italy, especially, where Catholicism continues to shape public life despite declining church attendance, the visual power of the priesthood still carries commercial value.

That tension between sacred identity and pop culture spectacle has surfaced repeatedly in recent years through fashion campaigns, films and celebrity imagery drawing from Catholic aesthetics. The annual Met Gala theme inspired by Vatican fashion in 2018 triggered similar arguments over whether religious iconography was being appreciated, commercialised or simply turned into a costume.

The Calendario Romano occupies a stranger corner of that debate because it exists somewhere between parody, tourism and soft-focus fantasy.

Not everyone within the Church objects. A South Korean priest identified informally as Father Domenico told reporters the calendar had become unexpectedly popular among younger Catholics in Korea, many of whom see it as harmless humour rather than disrespect.

'They often think priests are stiff and distant,' he said. 'But looking at this calendar, they think priests are more familiar.'

That may explain why the calendar survived for more than 20 years without serious backlash. Rome, after all, has always blurred commerce, religion and spectacle better than most cities on earth.