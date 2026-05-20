Russian President Vladimir Putin met with Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Beijing less than a week after Xi met President Trump in Beijing in a visit that was clearly demonstrated to show these two countries connection.

Both China and Russia have had to rely on each other more in recent years thanks to sanctions and wars that has destabilized the world.

President Trump had an interesting reaction to hearing that the two leaders meet.

President Trump's Reaction to Xi-Putin Meeting

President Trump had an interesting, but not surprising response to hearing the Xi and Putin meet.

'I think it's good. I get along with both of them. I don't know if the ceremony was quite as brilliant as mine. I watched. I think we topped 'em,' Trump said speaking to reporters outside Air Force One.

Both Trump and Putin both had a state visit so the ceremonies that he respective leaders had was close to the same in terms of pomp.

Russia and China Have had to Rely on Each Other More in Recent Years

Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the US-Iran war began Russian and China have had to rely on each other a lot more.

'China's purchases of Russian oil and exports of dual use goods have been critical for Moscow's war effort. They've also made the relationship an increasingly lopsided one, in which Moscow depends heavily on its wealthier and more technologically advanced neighbor,' according to CNN.

Russia is already China's top source for crude oil. Chinese buyers have reliably bought oil at a discount since the start of sanctions brought on by western nations after Putin invaded Ukraine.

'Amid the crisis in the Middle East, Russia continues to maintain its role as a reliable supplier of resources, while China remains a responsible consumer of these resources,' Putin told Xi.

Productive Meeting Between the Two Leaders

One difference between the Putin and Trump visits was the amount of tangible results.

The two countries signed around 20 agreements during Putin's visit, according to Chinese state media. 'While no concrete details were released, Putin suggested earlier that energy, industry, agriculture, transport and high-tech would be other topics on the agenda,' according to CNN.

'They also agreed to extend visa-free travel for each other's citizens until the end of 2027 and pledged a deeper cooperation when it comes to artificial intelligence,' according to CNN.

The two also spoke on the US and on Donald Trump and his plans in particular.

'The parties believe that the US 'Golden Dome' project ... poses a clear threat to strategic stability. These plans completely negate the key principle of maintaining strategic stability, which requires the inseparable interconnection of strategic offensive and strategic defensive weapons,' the two leaders said in a joint statement, according to the Kremlin.

Putin alluded to the close personal relationship between himself and the Chinese leader, who have met more than 40 times. Putin used a Chinese idiom that translates to 'One day apart feels like three autumns.'

During their day of meetings Putin and Xi focused on pushing further their 'no limits' partnership.