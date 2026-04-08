A corporate retreat in Honduras, organised by a tech firm in 2017 at a cost of £385,000 (approximately $500,000), is remembered for its extreme challenges and mishaps. Nearly a decade later, employees recount a week filled with unexpected disasters, including eating tarantulas and crawling on scorching beaches. The event was apparently inspired by the reality TV show Survivor.

For those unfamiliar, Survivor is a long-running reality television programme where contestants are placed in remote locations and must compete to outlast one another. They take part in physical and mental challenges while managing limited food, shelter, and resources. Players form alliances and vote each other out at regular tribal councils. The last remaining contestant wins a cash prize, typically decided by a jury of eliminated players.

The Plan for a 'Survivor'-Inspired Company Retreat

In 2017, Plex, a free streaming platform, decided to hold a week-long team-building event called 'Plexcon.' The idea came from CEO Keith Valory, who had watched all episodes of Survivor with his wife and even met Jeff Probst, the show's host.

Valory envisioned the retreat as a chance for employees to bond through challenges during the day and enjoy leisure activities at night.

The organisation was led by Moniker Partners, an agency founded by Sean Hoff. The company was tasked with creating a memorable experience for 120 employees working remotely. The staff, from various parts of the UK and beyond, agreed to participate in a trip that promised adventure and camaraderie.

Unexpected Disasters and Medical Mishaps

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The trip quickly spiralled into chaos. On the Sunday morning of their arrival, Keith Valory ate a salad and contracted an E. coli infection. He described it as possibly 'the worst thing you could get, possibly, ever.' The illness was so severe that he lost between 8 and 10 pounds and had to be replaced as host by Scott Olechowski, Plex's co-founder and Chief Product Officer.

As the week progressed, challenges escalated. Employees participated in eating contests involving tarantulas, which Shawn Eldridge, head of business development and content, had seen in Texas but had never eaten before. Eldridge recalled, 'My team was just like, "If you don't want to do this, you are totally fine. We can take the loss." I just grabbed it and did it. Pretty horrible, not going to lie. Those hairs.'

Despite the discomfort, the team pressed on. Employees also had to crawl on the beach in temperatures reaching 100 degrees Fahrenheit (approximately 38 degrees Celsius), often struggling to complete the tasks.

Greta Schlender, a senior product manager, was bitten on her backside by fire ants and needed an antihistamine shot. Other issues included power outages, water interruptions, golf cart accidents, and even one employee finding a porcupine in his hotel room.

Two planes scheduled to fly the group back to the mainland could not depart before dark. Stranded on the island, the team made the best of a bad situation. 'I just said, "Guys, there's nothing we can do. Let's just make the most of it,"' Hoff said. They found a beach hotel, drank beers, and enjoyed the night.

Greta Schlender, despite her injuries, joined in. They were flown off the island at 6:00am, receiving applause from colleagues for surviving the ordeal.