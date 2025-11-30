It is a tale as old as Hollywood: a dazzling celebrity partnership, a colossal diamond, and an abrupt, messy end. Except, for Jennifer Lopez, this cycle has repeated not once, not twice, but four times.

Now, the famously unlucky-in-love actress and singer, 56, is at the centre of a massive controversy and a wave of hilarious online mockery after becoming the global face of Turkish jeweler Zen Diamond's engagement ring campaign. The irony, as many readers and industry experts have pointed out, is almost too rich. Lopez, whose personal life is an extensive catalogue of high-profile breakups and, crucially, four divorces, has launched the partnership across the brand's social platforms.

The public response has been brutal, with many questioning the suitability of a star with such a tumultuous romantic history—and a collection of six different engagement rings from various partners—to plug everlasting love. Is Zen Diamond's audacious choice a stroke of cynical genius, or simply one of the most baffling marketing blunders of the decade?

A $10 Million Diamond Paradox: J.Lo's Engagement Rings and the 'Curse'

Lopez, whose recent marriage to Ben Affleck imploded earlier this year, was reportedly compensated a staggering $10 million for the campaign. This immense figure only added fuel to the fire of the public critique. The dissonance between the jewellery brand's message of eternal commitment and Lopez's extensive relationship history immediately became the punchline across social media and the marketing industry.

A marketing insider familiar with the colossal agreement offered a candid assessment: 'People immediately started joking she would be seen as a curse on Zen's engagement rings. Who does she think she is being the face of engagement rings with her relationship history? And who is going to buy them?'

The consensus among critics suggests the campaign's entire premise is undermined by Lopez's romantic track record. Another source, however, suggested the star was fully aware of the public perception. 'Jennifer knew what the blowback would be over this, but she seemingly doesn't care. She wanted a campaign that kept her in cash.' They added a pointed critique of the brand itself: 'It's madness to use someone with her history of failed relationships to plug engagement rings without any irony in the adverts, but at the end of the day it was another payday for her. Whoever is behind marketing for Zen Diamond needs sacked!'

Lopez appears in a series of glossy images sporting an array of diamond designs, ranging from sophisticated leaf-shaped clusters to full-band rings, flawlessly paired with extravagant diamond chokers, bracelets, and earrings. In one striking photograph, she poses in a plunging black dress, while another captures her in an elegant white off-the-shoulder gown. Further pictures showcase her in a ruched pale dress, accentuating a full-circle diamond ring and layered necklaces.

Zen Diamond chairman Emil Guzelis defended the controversial choice, stating: 'Jennifer Lopez is more than an international icon—she represents power, authenticity and timeless beauty.'

The Extensive Catalogue of J.Lo's Engagement Rings and High-Profile Romances

Lopez's most recent divorce from Ben Affleck, 53, was formally finalised on Jan. 6. This marked her fourth legal separation, following marriages to Ojani Noa in 1997, Cris Judd in 2001, and Marc Anthony, whom she was married to from 2004 to 2014.

Her relationship history also includes two distinct engagements to Affleck—one in the early-2000s and the subsequent one leading to their 2022 marriage. In total, her personal history with engagement rings is long and 'torturous,' including the ring from Noa, a second from Judd, two separate ones from Affleck across their two engagements, another from Anthony, and one from her high-school boyfriend, David Cruz. This extensive collection is what makes her new role as the face of Zen Diamond so baffling to observers.

Beyond the jewellery campaign, Lopez has ensured her income streams remain robust with other high-paying gigs. In an entirely separate venture, the performer recently bagged an impressive $2 million for a single singing performance at a lavish Indian wedding. She entertained guests, including several prominent Bollywood stars, during the four-day celebrations for pharma industry heiress Netra Mantena and wealthy tech entrepreneur Vamsi Gadiraju.

Lopez performed a selection of her biggest hits, including Waiting For Tonight and Get Right, while wearing a black, cut-out bodysuit. She offered a blessing to the couple: 'May these families be united on this gorgeous day, and God bless us all.' The megabucks nuptials, held in several locations, including the Leela Palace and Jagmandir Island Palace in Udaipur, are believed to have cost in excess of $7 million.

J.Lo performed after the couple exchanged their vows on Sunday, Nov. 23, with Dutch DJ Tiesto hosting the opening night. The elite guest list also featured U.S. President Donald Trump's son, Donald Jr., and his girlfriend, Bettina Anderson. The singer's relentless focus on high-paying gigs comes as her upcoming career moves are scrutinised. Lopez was reportedly 'gearing up for a Las Vegas residency, with recent reports indicating she was in talks for a $1million-per-show deal'.

However, as of reports in May 2024, this residency was said to be 'in jeopardy' due to slumping sales for her latest album, This Is Me... Now. Despite this, previous residencies have proven hugely profitable for the singer, with one source stating she earned 'more than $410,000 for a single 2015 New Year's Eve show in Sin City'.