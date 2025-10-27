As reports linking Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and pop star Katy Perry are confirmed, one figure quietly standing apart from the frenzy is his ex-wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau — and she seems more grounded than ever.

The 50-year-old television host, author, and wellness advocate has spent the past year focusing on what she calls 'the art of letting go.' In a recent Instagram post, Grégoire Trudeau reflected on impermanence, writing, 'Sometimes we forget that nothing we love is ever meant to be kept. The people, the places, even the moments that once felt infinite, right?' — a message that resonated with thousands online.

The post arrived just days after photos surfaced of Trudeau and Perry together on a yacht, a coincidence that sent social media into overdrive. Neither has commented on the reports.

Building Her Own Path Long Before Politics and Marriage

Before her marriage placed her in the public eye, Sophie Grégoire had already built a successful media career in Quebec. A graduate of McGill University and the Université de Montréal, she worked in advertising and public relations before becoming a television and radio personality. Her on-air credits include hosting programs for LCN, TVA, and CTV's eTalk, as well as co-hosting morning radio on CKMF and contributing to Radio-Canada.

Grégoire Trudeau's work extended far beyond the studio. Fluent in three languages, she has long championed issues related to mental health, self-esteem, and women's empowerment. She's served as a spokesperson for the Dove Self-Esteem Fund and The Shield of Athena, and has collaborated with the Canadian Mental Health Association.

Her advocacy often stems from lived experience. In a 2011 interview, she opened up about her past battle with bulimia, describing it as a struggle for control that evolved into a lesson in self-acceptance. That honesty continues to shape her public persona today — one rooted in vulnerability and authenticity.

Redefining Fulfillment After Separation

Following her 2023 separation from Justin Trudeau, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau has embraced a new phase of life centred on mindfulness, motherhood, and purpose. Her 2024 book, Closer Together: Knowing Ourselves, Loving Each Other, explores emotional connection, resilience, and personal healing — themes reflected in her frequent public talks and online posts.

She continues to co-parent her three children — Xavier, Ella-Grace, and Hadrien — with the former prime minister. While Trudeau's political future and personal life continue to attract headlines, Sophie appears firmly focused on family and inner balance.

Her recent Instagram posts have been flooded with messages of support.

In one of her recent posts on instagram, a commenter said:

This women [woman] is thriving and completely unbothered. She is happy and more beautiful because a weight has been lifted. Women do your thing incredibly happy for you.

On different, older post, another simply said:

Boy he lost an incredible woman

Finding Calm and Championing Her Cause

From yoga and dance to philanthropy and public speaking, Grégoire Trudeau's world now seems far removed from Ottawa's corridors of power. Friends and followers describe her current chapter as one of quiet transformation — a journey from the pressures of political life toward self-defined peace, embodying a life deliberately untethered from political noise. While the internet debates her ex-husband's new relationship, she appears anchored in her own rhythm — a blend of purpose, peace, and presence.

And as the world fixates on who's dating whom, perhaps Sophie's quiet evolution poses a subtler question: In an age that rewards spectacle, what does it look like when someone simply chooses serenity instead?