Jennifer Aniston has gone public with her new partner, Jim Curtis, a 50-year-old hypnotherapist and wellness expert whose career and resilience have drawn attention across Hollywood. Their relationship, which began as a long-standing friendship, has since evolved into a romance that is now making headlines worldwide.

The pair were first linked in July 2025 when they were spotted on holiday with Aniston's close friend Courteney Cox. At the time, reports suggested that the couple had been friends for years before deciding to pursue something deeper. By September, Curtis was seen at the New York premiere of The Morning Show's fourth season, standing discreetly by Aniston's side as she walked the red carpet.

Their relationship became Instagram official on 5 October 2025, when Aniston shared a black-and-white photograph of the two together at Curtis's 50th birthday celebration. The post was captioned with the words 'Happy birthday my love' and 'Cherished', marking the first public acknowledgement of their relationship. The post drew warm reactions from celebrity friends including Reese Witherspoon, Isla Fisher, Julianne Hough, and Leslie Mann. But just what do we know of Jim Curtis, and what does he do?

Jim Curtis: From Finance To Wellness

Before entering the wellness industry, Curtis briefly worked on the stock exchange, a career path he eventually left behind for health and self-development work. He joined WebMD, where he spent six years and rose to the position of director before moving on to roles with Everyday Health and HealthCentral Corporation. His decade-long experience in digital health made him a well-respected figure in the wellness space.

Alongside his entrepreneurial work, he has also served as an independent coach, advisor, and hypnotherapist since 2010. His professional focus has centred on using hypnotherapy and mindfulness techniques to support clients struggling with mental health issues such as anxiety, stress, and physical trauma.

The Path To Hypnotherapy

Curtis's journey into hypnosis and self-healing was shaped by a personal health challenge. He once revealed that doctors had discovered lesions on his spinal cord and initially misdiagnosed him with a serious illness. The condition left him struggling to walk unaided and with a lasting limp—an experience that reportedly pushed him to re-evaluate his approach to both physical and emotional health.

Through his recovery, Curtis became deeply involved in the study of the mind-body connection, eventually developing a practice aimed at helping others overcome trauma and chronic stress. His work has since attracted a number of celebrity clients, including Aniston herself, Courteney Cox, Miranda Kerr, and Lewis Howes. On his official website, Curtis writes that he has helped 'thousands of others break free from their past and create new realities full of connection, abundance and love'.

His Work With High-Profile Clients

Curtis describes himself as a 'hypno-coach', blending elements of coaching and clinical hypnotherapy. His sessions often focus on changing subconscious patterns and improving confidence, relationships, and emotional wellbeing. Over time, his approach has drawn a large following among entertainment and business figures seeking support for high-pressure lifestyles.

His professional reputation as a calm, discreet presence has made him a trusted figure in wellness circles. Though Aniston has not directly commented on their personal connection, those familiar with Curtis's work note that his therapeutic approach aligns closely with her long-time interest in mindfulness and mental health advocacy.

Previous Marriage And Family Life

Before meeting Aniston, Curtis was previously married to Rachel Napolitano. The pair met while Napolitano was working as a cocktail waitress, and they married in 2003 after four years of dating. Their engagement announcement, published in The Observer, described Curtis as 27 and Napolitano as 23 at the time.

The couple welcomed a son named Aidan, who is now a teenager living primarily with his mother. Details surrounding their separation remain private, and Curtis has largely avoided discussing his past relationships publicly. Despite this, reports suggest that he maintains an active role in his son's life.

Aniston, 56, has previously spoken about the challenges of maintaining privacy in relationships, particularly under public scrutiny.