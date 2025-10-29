Jimmy Fallon will take centre stage as People magazine marks the 40th anniversary of its iconic Sexiest Man Alive franchise. The long-running pop-culture event will be revealed live on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday, 3 November 2025 at 11:35 p.m. ET on NBC.

Millions of fans around the world are expected to tune in to see who takes the coveted title, one of the most recognisable annual honours in celebrity culture.

This year's edition comes after more than 350,000 readers voted in People's latest poll, making it one of the magazine's most interactive instalments to date. The show promises a mix of Fallon's trademark humour and the glamour of People's best-known franchise.

Fallon Steps into the Spotlight

Hosting the reveal is a full-circle moment for Fallon, who was recently named People's 'Sexiest Game Show Host' in this year's Readers' Choice poll. The collaboration between The Tonight Show and People continues a recent tradition of unveiling the winner on late-night television, following Stephen Colbert's 2024 reveal on The Late Show.

Known for his quick wit and charm, Fallon is expected to lead a star-studded night featuring interviews, celebrity guests and the highly anticipated unveiling. NBC's partnership with People reflects the network's ongoing effort to merge live TV spectacle with digital engagement.

Who Could Take the Crown?

While People has kept its 2025 winner a closely guarded secret, speculation is running wild across social media and entertainment circles.

The magazine traditionally selects stars who have had standout years, blending popularity with charisma and cultural impact. Past honourees include Chris Evans, Idris Elba, Paul Rudd and John Krasinski, last year's titleholder.

Observers say People's choices in recent years show a commitment to diversity and a modern understanding of what makes someone 'sexy', from confidence to kindness. With the 40th anniversary approaching, fans are expecting a pick that feels both global and meaningful.

Four Decades of Pop-Culture History

First introduced in 1985, the Sexiest Man Alive issue has charted changing standards of beauty, fame and influence for four decades.

What began as a cheeky celebration of Hollywood heart-throbs has become a cultural milestone, with winners ranging from George Clooney and David Beckham to Michael B. Jordan.

People's editors have promised a special segment during this year's show to honour the legacy of the franchise. The title, they say, has evolved beyond looks to recognise talent, charisma and impact — traits that continue to capture public fascination.

Fans Shape the Conversation

Ahead of the main announcement, People released results from its Readers' Choice categories, which have generated viral buzz online. Dave Franco was named 'Sexiest Cat Dad', while Derek Hough earned the title of 'Sexiest 40-Year-Old'.

Engagement this year has been unprecedented, with hundreds of thousands of fans casting votes and debating their favourites on X (formerly Twitter), Instagram and TikTok. Hashtags such as #SexiestManAlive2025 and #TeamFallon have trended throughout the week as viewers make their predictions.

How to Watch the Big Reveal

The 2025 Sexiest Man Alive reveal airs during The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday, 3 November 2025 at 11:35 p.m. ET on NBC.

International audiences can stream the broadcast on People.com and NBC's official digital platforms. In Asia, including the Philippines, the segment will air in the early hours of Tuesday, 4 November.

As anticipation builds, fans are encouraged to join the conversation online and relive past winners through People's social channels. With its milestone 40th edition, this year's reveal is set to be one of the most-watched and talked-about pop-culture moments of 2025.