Sophie Cunningham's topless Maxim photoshoot has sparked a debate among conservative Christian commentators and the WNBA star's supporters, with online critics questioning whether the magazine appearance contradicts her outspoken religious beliefs.

However, the backlash has also prompted sarcastic responses from fans who argue that the criticism has little to do with Christianity itself.

The Indiana Fever guard appeared on the cover of Maxim's November/December issue, which also featured a topless photograph in which her long blonde hair covers her chest.

The controversy intensified after evangelical figures questioned whether Christian leaders should continue praising Cunningham following her appearance, prompting supporters to challenge the critics' interpretations of faith and modesty.

Sophie Cunningham Supporters Mock Christian Critics

The photoshoot triggered a wave of reactions on Reddit, where some users ridiculed conservative Christians who criticised Cunningham's decision to pose for the magazine.

'Since when are boobs anti Jesus,' one Reddit user commented.

Another invoked the biblical story of Adam and Eve, writing: 'Bible thumpers can't be mad at her. Eve also relied on her hair and fig leaves to cover her private parts.'

A third user argued that the criticism was inconsistent with Christianity's message of forgiveness and acceptance.

'So? Jesus still loves her. Trying to make this out as if it disqualifies her just shows how unchristian anyone attacking her actually is,' someone argued.

The comments reflect a broader online debate over whether public figures who openly discuss their religious beliefs should be judged for decisions involving their personal lives, appearance and professional commitments.

Evangelist Demands Pastor Reconsider Praise for Cunningham

The controversy followed criticism from evangelist Justin Peters, who challenged Texas megachurch pastor Josh Howerton for praising Cunningham's discussion of Christianity during her appearance on Theo Von's podcast.

Peters argued that evangelical leaders are often too quick to celebrate celebrities who publicly profess faith without examining whether their actions reflect those beliefs.

'There is such a persistent lack of discernment, even (and often especially) among leaders in the evangelical world, we automatically praise and platform any celebrity who can even pronounce the name Jesus without giving them time to see if their profession has any fruit,' Peters wrote.

He subsequently addressed Howerton directly, asking: 'Care to retract?'

Conservative Catholic scholar Robert P. George also criticised the photoshoot, saying it changed how he viewed Cunningham as a role model. George previously appreciated her public positions on patriotism and gender issues but said the images crossed a line.

Cunningham Explains Why She Accepted Maxim Photoshoot

Cunningham discussed the shoot on No Hesitation, the podcast she co-hosts with basketball trainer Drew Hanlen. She said her representatives initially had reservations because they associated Maxim with its previous reputation as a men's magazine but reconsidered after learning about its rebranding as a lifestyle publication.

Cunningham described the experience positively, revealing that it took four people to help her get into leather trousers reportedly worth $27,000 (£20,500).

She also discussed her expectations for a future husband in her Maxim interview, saying: 'He'll be someone who is Christ-centred and can lead me in my walk with Jesus.'

The debate has exposed disagreements among conservative Christian voices over how to interpret Cunningham's public image, while supporters have pushed back against attempts to portray the photoshoot as incompatible with her faith.