New York Times journalist Maggie Haberman said President Donald Trump began 'picking on' former White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles after her breast cancer diagnosis, citing private accounts from people familiar with the administration and her assessment of Trump's attitude towards illness.

The New York Times journalist and Trump biographer was discussing Wiles' reported replacement as White House chief of staff by Stephen Miller. Wiles had supported Trump during a difficult period in 2021, according to Haberman, who described tensions developing around the time of her diagnosis.

The White House challenged Haberman's credibility in response. Spokesperson Davis Ingle accused her of speaking as though she knew Trump personally and clinging to him 'for relevance and to make money'.

Haberman Links Donald Trump Allegations to Wiles' Illness

During the podcast, co-hosted by Jessica Tarlov, Haberman attributed part of her account to private conversations with a couple of people. They had linked the period around Wiles' diagnosis to more visible disorder and a shift in Trump's behaviour, she explained. She indicated that such disorder might already have been present before it became more visible.

Wiles announced on 16 March 2026 that she had been diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer. She said she would continue serving as chief of staff while undergoing treatment. In September, she announced that she was cancer-free after receiving clear pathology results following a medical procedure.

'She wasn't physically as present. She tried working through it. People knew that she wasn't there. And Trump does not like illness. He sees it as weakness. And so he started picking on her,' she stated.

That description of Trump's attitude towards illness was Haberman's assessment. Her account combined comments attributed to unnamed people with her own interpretation of his treatment of Wiles.

Haberman's account does not establish that Wiles' diagnosis caused her reported replacement.

Other Tensions in Donald Trump's Relationship With Wiles

Haberman offered several explanations for the reported leadership change rather than attributing it solely to Wiles' health. She described a limit to how long anyone could remain in Trump's favour, including those who might later return to his circle.

'You know that the egg timer turns and the sands start falling. It is literally true for everyone and then they can end up coming back in some fashion,' she stated.

She also cited scrutiny surrounding the employment of Wiles' daughter Katie at a lobbying firm. Her remarks did not identify that issue as the sole reason for the reported replacement.

Haberman suggested that Trump disliked Wiles' efforts to 'steer him away in particular from certain decisions that would have been problematic for him'.

'The reality is that Trump just wants to do what he wants to do, and so anybody who is going to kind of put some lines on that is going to have a problem,' Haberman stated.

White House Criticises Haberman Over Donald Trump Claims

The White House Rapid Response team responded on X, with Ingle directing his criticism at the journalist.

'Maggie Haberman of the failing New York Times constantly speaks like she knows President Trump when, in reality, she just has a creepy obsession with the President and clings onto him for relevance and to make money. It's been very sad to watch for years,' Ingle stated.

Haberman acknowledged limits to her knowledge of Wiles' condition. She noted that Wiles had publicly described herself as cancer-free, while stating that she did not know more about her condition.

In a September 2026 post on X, Wiles announced that she was cancer-free and had received a clear pathology test result.