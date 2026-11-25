Puerto Rico's Jennifer Barreto has been crowned Miss Universe 2026, making history as the first mother to win the prestigious international beauty pageant during its 75th anniversary celebration on Tuesday, 24 November, in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

The 27-year-old received the crown from outgoing titleholder Fátima Bosch of Mexico at the José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum, triumphing over an international field of 116 contestants.

Beyond her historic victory, Barreto is a married mother, social worker, and military community prevention specialist with two master's degrees.

Who Is Jennifer Barreto?

Born in Mayagüez, Puerto Rico, Barreto grew up between the municipalities of Isabela, San Sebastián, and Aguadilla. She developed an interest in beauty pageants during childhood, watching Miss Universe alongside her mother.

Despite her childhood fascination, Barreto entered competitive pageantry relatively recently. She reportedly made her runway debut in February 2026 before securing the Miss Universe Puerto Rico crown in June, representing San Sebastián.

Her rapid rise from pageant newcomer to international champion unfolded within less than a year, making her journey to the crown particularly remarkable.

Jennifer Barreto's Husband and Daughter

Barreto is reportedly married to Jean Carlos Barreto, with whom she shares a seven-year-old daughter named Penélope.

While details about her husband's professional background remain limited, motherhood has become an important part of Barreto's public identity and advocacy.

Her victory represents a significant milestone following changes to Miss Universe eligibility rules that allowed married women and mothers to participate beginning in 2023.

The Miss Universe Puerto Rico organisation confirmed that Barreto is the first mother to capture the international title, breaking a barrier that stood throughout the competition's previous editions.

Jennifer Barreto's Education and Career

According to her official Miss Universe Puerto Rico biography, Barreto completed an undergraduate psychology degree in Kentucky before earning postgraduate qualifications in psychology and social work.

Her additional training includes trauma response, suicide prevention, child safeguarding, and domestic abuse intervention.

In 2021, she began working for the United States Department of the Army at Fort Cavazos (now Fort Hood), Texas, supporting military households through its Family Advocacy Program.

Her responsibilities included assisting victims of domestic violence and child abuse, alongside training military leaders in prevention strategies.

She subsequently volunteered at the Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center before becoming a prevention specialist, developing community support programmes and identifying risks affecting military families.

Her experience has shaped an advocacy platform centred on mental health, community welfare and women's empowerment.

Jennifer Barreto Makes Miss Universe History

Barreto's victory delivered Puerto Rico its sixth Miss Universe crown and its first since Zuleyka Rivera won in 2006.

The Dominican Republic's Melissa Núñez finished as first runner-up, followed by Venezuela's Clara Vegas, the Philippines' Bea Millan-Windorski and New Zealand's Georgia Waddington.

Barreto's first major television appearance following her coronation is scheduled for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City on Thursday, 26 November.

Twenty years after Puerto Rico last celebrated a Miss Universe victory, Barreto's achievement carries significance beyond national pride. Her coronation demonstrates how the competition's changing eligibility rules have created opportunities for women whose marriages or motherhood would previously have prevented them from competing.