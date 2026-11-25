Grammy-winning rapper 2 Chainz is recovering from broken ribs following a reported head-on collision in Atlanta involving his custom orange Tesla Cybertruck, marking his second reported car accident in nearly three years.

The musician, whose legal name is Tauheed Epps, addressed the incident in an Instagram post on 24 November, confirming his injuries while clarifying the circumstances surrounding the crash. Posting nighttime video footage showing the aftermath of the wreck, which involved his damaged Cybertruck and a grey sedan surrounded by debris and police vehicles, Epps assured followers that he was doing well despite minor physical injuries.

The 49-year-old rapper said the collision occurred after another motorist swerved to avoid a possum and struck his vehicle head-on. He also denied drinking, smoking, sleeping or using Autopilot at the time of the incident, while responding directly to speculation circulating online following the crash.

Atlanta Crash Details

The collision is believed to have occurred in downtown Atlanta following an Atlanta Hawks basketball game on Sunday, 22 November. Nighttime video footage shared by Epps on Instagram showed severe damage to his orange Tesla Cybertruck and a grey sedan, with debris scattered across the roadway and police vehicles at the scene.

Addressing questions about the circumstances of the collision, Epps said he had not been drinking, smoking or sleeping and that his vehicle was not operating on Autopilot. Epps further detailed how the impact occurred, stating directly, 'The other driver dodged a possum and hit me head-on, smh, hope that answers all of your questions. Blessed.'

As of 25 November, local media reports had not established the other motorist's condition or confirmed whether authorities had issued any citations. The precise location and circumstances of the collision also remained unclear, with few official details released publicly in its immediate aftermath.

Cybertruck Damage and Unanswered Questions

Footage shared by the rapper showed his orange Cybertruck off the roadway, with deployed airbags and apparent damage to its driver-side wheel assembly. The grey sedan involved in the collision also appeared to have sustained substantial front-end damage, suggesting a significant impact between the two vehicles.

Despite emergency personnel and patrol cars responding to the downtown Atlanta scene on Sunday night, local law enforcement authorities have not yet released a formal incident report. As a result, several aspects of the crash remain unresolved, including the sequence of events leading up to the collision and whether investigators determined any contributing factors.

Previous Highway Crash in Miami

The Atlanta incident follows a three-vehicle collision in Miami on 9 December 2023, while Epps was visiting South Florida for Art Basel weekend.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the early-morning collision involved three vehicles including a 2016 Mercedes, a 2013 Nissan and a 2010 Toyota. The crash occurred near the intersection of westbound State Road 112 and Northwest 22nd Avenue, close to Interstate 95.

Miami Fire Rescue assessed approximately five to seven people at the scene but transported only Epps to hospital. Officials described his injuries as non-life-threatening, according to CBS News Miami.

The rapper subsequently shared footage from inside an ambulance before thanking fans for their concern after the incident.