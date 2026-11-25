Miss Universe 2026 winner Jennifer Barreto is facing online backlash after her career with the US Department of War came under scrutiny, with critics questioning her government ties and professional background. The Puerto Rican beauty queen, crowned in San Juan on 24 November, previously worked with the US Army's Family Advocacy Program, supporting military families affected by domestic violence and child abuse.

Her professional history has since become a subject of debate, with social media users raising questions about her association with the US government and the circumstances surrounding her pageant victory.

Jennifer Barreto's US Department of War Career Explained

Barreto works as a Prevention Specialist for the US Department of War, developing strategies to address harmful behaviours and improve the well-being of military communities.

She began working with the US Department of the Army in 2021 at Fort Cavazos, Texas, where she served as an educator and crisis responder under the Army's Family Advocacy Program.

The programme addresses issues including domestic violence and child abuse within military families. According to her official Miss Universe Puerto Rico biography, Barreto also trained military leaders in prevention and intervention strategies.

Her responsibilities included assessing community needs, identifying risk factors and developing prevention plans. Despite online comparisons to ICE, there is no verified evidence that Barreto worked as an immigration enforcement agent.

Miss Universe Winner Faces Political Backlash Online

Barreto's government career has attracted criticism following her coronation, with some social media users questioning her association with US institutions.

One commenter questioned why organisers would select someone they described as an 'enabler of crimes against humanity'. Another wrote, 'ICE agent won Miss Universe', while a separate user reacted to her victory by declaring, 'Trump Pick WONNNN!!! Lmao 🤣'.

The remarks reflect political criticism and speculation about her professional background. However, they do not establish that Barreto personally participated in immigration enforcement or military operations, or that Trump endorsed her candidacy.

@mvn_dn Trump Pick WONNNN!!! Lmao 🤣 #Missuniverse2026 — ManyPeregrine81 (@ManyPeregrine81) November 25, 2026

Other commenters questioned whether Puerto Rico's position as host of the 75th Miss Universe competition gave Barreto an advantage.

One user asked whether winning was simply how the competition worked when a contestant's territory hosted the event. However, the comments provide no evidence that the judging process was influenced by Puerto Rico's hosting role.

Who Is Jennifer Barreto? Her Career Before Miss Universe

Barreto holds a bachelor's degree in psychology and master's degrees in psychology and clinical social work.

Her academic background also includes specialised studies in trauma intervention, child protection, domestic violence prevention and suicide prevention.

Before entering the Miss Universe Puerto Rico competition, she had established a professional career in psychology and social work, with experience supporting communities facing difficult social issues.

Jennifer Barreto Wins Miss Universe 2026 in Puerto Rico

Barreto was crowned Miss Universe 2026 at the 75th edition of the competition, held at the José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum in San Juan on 24 November.

Representing Puerto Rico, she succeeded Mexico's Fátima Bosch and secured the territory's sixth Miss Universe title. The competition featured 116 contestants, with the Dominican Republic finishing as first runner-up and Venezuela taking second runner-up.

Puerto Rico last won the international title in 2006, when Zuleyka Rivera was crowned Miss Universe.