Six trailblazers broke long-standing barriers in Tuesday's 2026 midterm elections, delivering the first Muslim US senator, the first Black woman governor, and a run of historic firsts as Democrats won control of Congress and flipped Republican strongholds across the country.

The wins reshape who holds power in Washington and in statehouses, from healthcare to schools to immigration enforcement. Each winner carries a first that had stood for decades, and for the whole of American history.

Three Barriers Fall in the Senate

In Michigan, Democrat Abdul El-Sayed defeated former Republican Representative Mike Rogers to become the first Muslim elected to the US Senate, according to a race call by the Associated Press. The 42-year-old public health official held a seat his party could not afford to lose as it retook the chamber.

New Hampshire sent Democrat Chris Pappas past former Republican Senator John E. Sununu, making Pappas the first openly gay man elected to the Senate. He had represented the state's 1st Congressional District since 2019 and will succeed retiring Senator Jeanne Shaheen.

Minnesota's Peggy Flanagan, the lieutenant governor and a citizen of the White Earth Nation, beat Republican Michele Tafoya to become the first Native American woman elected to the Senate. 'You just beat Donald Trump again,' Flanagan told supporters.

Governors' Offices Make History

In Georgia, former Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms defeated Republican businessman Rick Jackson to become the first Black woman elected governor in American history. She is also Georgia's first female governor and the first Democrat to win the office in 28 years. Jackson spent more than $200 million (£153 million) of his own money and still lost.

New Mexico elected Deb Haaland, a member of the Laguna Pueblo and former US interior secretary, as the first Native American woman elected governor. She defeated Republican Gregg Hull, a former mayor of Rio Rancho.

Texas delivered the night's biggest upset. Democratic state representative Gina Hinojosa ousted Republican Governor Greg Abbott, ending more than three decades of Republican rule and becoming the state's first Latina governor. 'Your government belongs to you,' Hinojosa told supporters.

The Firsts Crossed Party Lines

The barrier-breaking did not belong to one side. Florida elected Republican Byron Donalds as its first Black governor, and the results will seat the most Black governors in the country's history. Ohio chose Amy Acton, its first female governor, while California elected Xavier Becerra, its first Latino governor in the modern era.

Why These Wins Matter Now

For voters, the changes land close to home. Several winners campaigned on the cost of living, healthcare, and opposition to federal immigration raids, and they will now hold the offices that decide how those fights unfold. Haaland warned in her victory speech that tens of thousands of residents in her state stand to lose Medicaid coverage under cuts signed into law this year.

The sweep handed Democrats both chambers of Congress and a cluster of governorships they had chased for years. The barriers that fell on Tuesday had stood, in some cases, since the founding of the republic, and the people who broke them will now help decide what comes next.