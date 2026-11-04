Democrat Keisha Lance Bottoms has become the first Black woman elected governor of any US state after defeating Republican businessman Rick Jackson in Georgia's 2026 gubernatorial race, a contest in which he spent more than $200 million of his personal fortune.

The former Atlanta mayor's win, projected by the Associated Press, also makes her Georgia's first female governor and gives Democrats their first gubernatorial election victory in the state since 1998.

Who Is Keisha Lance Bottoms?

Born in Atlanta, Georgia, Bottoms, 56, is an attorney and former politician whose career has spanned local and national government.

She is the daughter of R&B singer Major Lance, known for 1960s hits including 'The Monkey Time', and Sylvia Robinson. Bottoms grew up in Atlanta and has spoken about her family's longstanding connections to Georgia.

She attended Florida A&M University, where she earned an undergraduate degree in broadcast journalism, before obtaining her law degree from Georgia State University. She subsequently worked as an attorney and magistrate judge before entering elected politics.

From Atlanta City Council to Mayor

Bottoms began her political career in Atlanta, serving on the city's council before running for mayor in 2017.

She won the election and was sworn in on 2 January 2018, becoming Atlanta's 60th mayor and its second elected female mayor.

Her four-year tenure coincided with several major challenges, including a ransomware attack on the city's government in 2018, the COVID-19 pandemic and protests following the murder of George Floyd in 2020.

During her administration, Bottoms highlighted balanced city budgets and investments in housing and public services. She announced in May 2021 that she would not seek a second term, leaving office in January 2022.

From City Hall to the White House

Following her mayoralty, Bottoms joined the Biden administration in June 2022 as a senior adviser to the president for public engagement. She also led the White House Office of Public Engagement, overseeing outreach to communities and organisations across the country.

Her appointment brought her local government experience to the national stage. However, she left the administration in February 2023 before returning to Georgia politics and launching her gubernatorial campaign.

Their professional relationship continued beyond her White House tenure. In May 2026, Biden publicly endorsed Bottoms' gubernatorial campaign, praising her leadership as Atlanta mayor and describing her as 'battle-tested.'

Taking on Trump's Big-Spending Ally

Bottoms faced Republican businessman Rick Jackson, the founder and CEO of Jackson Healthcare, a healthcare workforce company with staffing, search and technology businesses.

Jackson became one of the biggest self-funded candidates in US political history, with his campaign spending approximately $220 million. More than $200 million came from his personal fortune, with a substantial portion going towards television advertising and voter outreach.

He also received Trump's endorsement in July 2026. However, the president had initially backed Georgia Lieutenant Governor Burt Jones in the Republican primary, before Jackson defeated Jones and secured the Republican nomination.

Despite Jackson's financial advantage and Trump's backing, Bottoms won the November 3 election, as projected by the Associated Press.

What Her Win Could Mean for Georgia

Bottoms' victory marks a significant milestone for Georgia, which had never elected a woman or a Black person to its highest state office.

She is also the first Black woman elected governor of a US state, breaking a longstanding barrier in American politics. Her win follows two unsuccessful gubernatorial campaigns by Stacey Abrams, another prominent Black Democratic politician in Georgia.

During her campaign, Bottoms focused on healthcare, affordability and education. Her proposals included expanding Medicaid, repealing Georgia's six-week abortion ban, increasing affordable housing and expanding access to early childhood education.

She will succeed Republican Governor Brian Kemp, who was barred from seeking a third consecutive term under Georgia's gubernatorial term limits. Her victory also makes her the first Democrat to win Georgia's gubernatorial election since 1998.