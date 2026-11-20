Megyn Kelly has launched a blistering attack on Leonardo DiCaprio's appearance, describing the Hollywood star as a 'fat, bloated, slovenly, disgusting slob' and claiming he looked like someone on drugs, while acknowledging she had no evidence to support the suggestion.

The presenter made the remarks while discussing photographs of DiCaprio at a wedding hosted by jewellery designer Jennifer Meyer. Kelly criticised the actor's appearance and questioned how he had changed from the heartthrob once admired by women across the US.

Her comments included a series of personal insults, as well as criticism of what she described as Hollywood's culture of narcissism. Her drug-related remark was speculation from Kelly and should not be taken as evidence of drug use.

Megyn Kelly Says DiCaprio Looks Like 'a Druggie'

During the segment, Kelly focused on DiCaprio's stomach, chin and shorts, saying he appeared comfortable being photographed with his stomach showing.

'He is a fat, bloated, slovenly, disgusting slob. That's how Leonardo DiCaprio looks now,' she said. She then added: 'To me, he looks like he's on drugs. I don't have evidence that he's on drugs, but I'm telling you, that's what a druggie looks like who can't control his eating, his drinking, his lifestyle.'

Kelly also used the insulting nickname 'Dick Craprio' and said the actor's shorts appeared to be falling down. She described his stomach as 'disgusting' and referred to his 'triple chin.'

Kelly's comments about drugs were not accompanied by evidence. She explicitly said she had none, and her remarks represented her own impression rather than a substantiated claim about the actor.

Kelly said the photographs were taken at Jennifer Meyer's wedding, an event she described as bringing together a 'who's who of Hollywood.' She also referred to Billy Bush, saying he attended the wedding and mentioning a confrontation involving him that had previously been discussed on her programme.

Kelly Recalls DiCaprio's Heartthrob Image

Despite her criticism, Kelly acknowledged that DiCaprio remains one of the biggest movie stars. She contrasted his current appearance with his earlier image, saying he 'used to be hot' and was once 'absolutely beautiful.'

Kelly claimed he had been 'lusted after by virtually every woman in America.' She also questioned the expectations placed on women attending parties associated with the actor, saying they were expected to have 'zero per cent body fat' so they could be ogled.

In the same passage, she referred to Canadian politician Justin Trudeau, describing him as a feminist who could ogle the women. The remark formed part of her broader criticism of what she presented as a double standard around appearance.

Megyn Kelly Blames Hollywood Culture

Kelly argued that DiCaprio's appearance reflected a wider problem in the entertainment industry. She said what he had 'allowed to happen to himself' was, in her view, a product of narcissism.

She went on to accuse Hollywood's system of feeding and encouraging that behaviour, allowing it to 'fester' and ultimately rewarding it. Her remarks shifted from criticism of DiCaprio's appearance to a broader attack on celebrity culture and the industry's treatment of stars.

Kelly did not provide evidence for her assessment of DiCaprio's lifestyle.