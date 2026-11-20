Marvel has revealed a disturbing new version of Tony Stark, with promotional artwork depicting Iron Man as a grotesque creature called the Iron Thing ahead of its upcoming Hulk War storyline.

The reported transformation strips away the armour and technology that usually define the billionaire inventor. Instead, Stark appears as an enormous mass of flesh and muscle among the Infernal Avengers, a collection of monstrous counterparts to familiar Marvel heroes.

The artwork establishes his new appearance, although it does not independently show the precise moment or mechanism of his transformation.

The Iron Thing Replaces Armour With Flesh

The designs, attributed in promotional reporting to artist Nic Klein, turn Iron Man's greatest strength into an unsettling contrast. Stark normally survives overwhelming threats by building protective suits, but the Iron Thing's appearance places his exposed, distorted body at the centre of the horror.

Klein described the character as a particularly enjoyable design, calling him a huge, grotesque mass of flesh and muscle in remarks circulated with the promotional reveal.

The name also recalls the Thing from the Fantastic Four. However, this is presented as a monstrous version of Stark, not an announcement that another character has permanently taken over the Iron Man identity.

It remains unclear whether the change will endure beyond the storyline or how Stark might regain his familiar appearance.

How the Infernal Avengers Fit Into Hulk War

The larger conflict centres on the Infernal Hulk, whose campaign threatens other heroes across the Marvel Universe. Marvel's published solicitation for an earlier issue describes Stark preparing to confront him with specialised Hellbuster armour and a spear associated with the One Above All.

That description establishes the equipment involved in Stark's preparations, but it does not, on its own, document the sequence by which he becomes the Iron Thing.

The reported Infernal Avengers roster also includes the War Dead, associated with Captain America, and the Ebon Sphinx, associated with Carol Danvers. Other designs draw on Spider-Man, Jubilee and a mechanical figure called Diaboli Ex Machina.

The imagery transforms recognisable heroic qualities into frightening visual features, suggesting a threat that extends far beyond one defeated Avenger.

When Will Readers See the Iron Thing?

Promotional information circulated with the reveal lists Infernal Hulk Vs. Avengers #1 for 2 December 2026 and the beginning of the five-part Hulk War: Infernal Rage event for February 2027.

The event is credited to writer Phillip Kennedy Johnson and artist Nic Klein. Its published synopsis describes Manhattan facing an army of monsters, with the Baxter Building becoming central to the crisis and a new Gray Hulk entering the confrontation.

Those forthcoming issues should provide greater clarity about the corrupted heroes and what happens to them.

For readers, the most striking element is the reversal of Stark's familiar identity. A character who has spent decades inventing ways to protect his vulnerable human body is now depicted as the very kind of monster his armour was built to fight.

Whether the transformation proves temporary or lasting remains a question for the comics themselves.

The reveal also raises fresh questions about Stark's ultimate fate.