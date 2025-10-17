Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have reignited speculation of a romantic reunion after their affectionate red-carpet appearance in New York City left fans wondering whether 'Bennifer 3.0' could be on the horizon.

According to Magzter, the former couple looked relaxed and smiling at the October 6 premiere of their new film Kiss of the Spider Woman, sparking renewed talk of reconciliation.

The moment marked the pair's first public appearance together since finalising their divorce in 2024. As the public watches closely, the line between professional support and personal longing is being fiercely debated.

Public Reunion Fuels Romance Rumours

Lopez (56) and Affleck (53) walked the red carpet side by side, with affectionate poses and mutual praise for the film. Affleck is one of the film's executive producers.

Despite the chemistry on display, insiders tell People that the moment was friendly, not romantic.

Magzter claim Lopez is pulling out all stops to woo Affleck back, alleging she's bent on reminding him of their spark. These accounts portray her as determined to ignite a reunion—yet those close to Affleck reportedly warn against rushing forward.

The pair, who rekindled their early-2000s love story and married in 2022, appeared together at the New York premiere of their latest film collaboration, where Affleck served as executive producer.

Witnesses said that Lopez leaned affectionately toward her ex as they posed for photos, and Affleck 'flirted right back.' A source said, 'J.Lo had a wonderful time with Ben and says he's as sexy and wonderful as ever.' Another insider added, 'She's convinced they're destined to be together again. For her, it's not if, but when.' Their chemistry on the red carpet immediately reignited public fascination with one of Hollywood's most enduring couples.

Fans and Friends React

Magzter notes that the red-carpet reunion drew instant attention online, with viewers calling the pair's interaction 'undeniable' and 'filled with nostalgia.' The report outlines how Lopez has struggled to move on since their separation, believing that none of her short-lived post-divorce romances could 'hold a candle to Ben.'

The Enquirer also highlights concerns among Affleck's inner circle, who recall the turbulence that once plagued their marriage. They reportedly fear that history could repeat itself if the pair reconnect too quickly.

The outlet further reveals that Lopez and Affleck have continued to navigate practical challenges even after their split, including disagreements over their $52 million Los Angeles home, which remains on the market. Friends claim Lopez's energetic career ambitions often clashed with Affleck's desire for privacy and a quieter lifestyle. 'She grew frustrated by his grumpy attitude and refusal to share the spotlight,' one insider explained. 'But deep down, they've never stopped caring about each other.'

I Hate Myself for Even Saying This, but I Am So Here for a Potential Bennifer 3.0 https://t.co/rcr9oMqA0C — People (@people) October 7, 2025

What's Next for Bennifer

Despite the caution from Affleck's friends, insiders quoted by Magzter insist the attraction between the two remains strong. Affleck reportedly praised Lopez's performance in Kiss of the Spider Woman, calling her 'fabulous', a remark that fuelled further speculation about lingering affection. Those close to Lopez say she still views Affleck as 'the love of her life,' believing their connection is too deep to fade completely.

The couple's relationship has captivated audiences for more than two decades, from their first engagement in 2002 to their surprise wedding two decades later. Even after their latest split, they've remained professional and cordial, with both stars expressing public respect for one another. Lopez remains hopeful that reconciliation is possible, while Affleck's friends continue to urge restraint.

For now, fans and the tabloids are watching closely to see whether 'Bennifer 3.0' becomes reality or remains another chapter in Hollywood's most-watched love story.