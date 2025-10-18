Her victory was meant to be a moment of national pride, a historic back-to-back win that would unite a pageant-loving nation. But for the newly crowned Miss Grand International 2025, Emma Mary Tiglao, the celebration has been overshadowed by a fierce and deeply polarising storm of controversy brewing in her own homeland.

While she basks in the international spotlight, a significant portion of the Filipino audience is not cheering. Instead, they are asking a difficult question: how can a queen who speaks of peace on stage be celebrated when her past is allegedly tied to one of the most divisive political chapters in the country's recent history?

For Tiglao, the golden crown has come with a heavy burden. Her triumph has reignited a firestorm of criticism, not for her performance, but for her perceived political affiliations and her professional life as a journalist, creating a complex and challenging start to her reign.

A Crown Under Scrutiny: The Political Allegations Against Emma Tiglao

The heart of the backlash against Emma Tiglao stems from one potent accusation: that she is a 'DDS', or a Diehard Duterte Supporter. This label, referring to staunch loyalists of former President Rodrigo Duterte, carries significant weight in the Philippines' deeply fractured political landscape.

Critics online have been relentless, with social media posts declaring it is 'hard to support' a DDS queen and branding her an 'overrated pageant wannabe queen... a DDS by heart and soul.'

Her role as a news anchor for NET25, particularly on the programme Mata ng Agila, is frequently cited by detractors as evidence of her political leanings. The network is often associated by critics with a pro-administration stance during the Duterte years.

For many, her professional platform is inseparable from her public persona, leading to accusations that she is not just a supporter, but a purveyor of a specific political narrative they oppose.

The 'Fake News' Accusation: Why Emma Tiglao's Journalism Is Being Questioned

The criticism goes beyond mere political affiliation and bleeds into accusations of professional misconduct. A specific news report she delivered on 'Pinklawan strategies,' a derogatory term for the supporters of opposition figure Leni Robredo, has become a focal point for her critics. Screenshots of this broadcast have circulated widely, with social media users labelling her a 'fake news peddler.'

The central argument from her detractors is one of perceived hypocrisy. How can a journalist, they ask, speak of truth and peace while being associated with reporting that they consider biased and divisive?

One user on X (formerly Twitter) summed up the sentiment, stating, 'You can't talk peace and support a murderer and spread fake news as a journalist... make it make sense.' This particular report has become the primary exhibit for those who question her credibility and object to her representing the Philippines.

A Queen's Speech vs. A Reporter's Record: The Perceived Contradiction of Emma Tiglao

Perhaps the most jarring aspect for her critics is the perceived disconnect between her powerful on-stage speech and her alleged off-stage persona. At the Miss Grand International finals, Tiglao spoke eloquently about living without fear, the importance of compassion, and the need for leaders to embody humility. She passionately declared, 'Let love be the grandest voice to peace.'

However, for many Filipinos, these words rang hollow. Online comments immediately drew a sharp contrast, with one user noting, 'Yung speech nung dds na Emma Tiglao eh anglayo sa ginagawa nya sa newsroom' ('The speech of the DDS Emma Tiglao is a far cry from what she does in the newsroom'). Another user urged her to 'genuinely walk all the talk,' adding it would be a 'shame to stay on the wrong side of history.'

As Emma Tiglao begins her reign, she faces the monumental task of reconciling her advocacy for peace with a past that a vocal portion of her countrymen refuses to forget. Whether she can unite the divided opinions and truly embody the grand message she championed on stage will be the defining challenge of her year as queen.