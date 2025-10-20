KEY POINTS Callum Turner shared that he and Dua Lipa had "five near-misses" before finally meeting.

Callum described the moment as feeling 'like something out of a Hollywood blockbuster.'

The couple went Instagram official during Glastonbury 2024 and made their red carpet debut at the 2025 Met Gala.

For actor Callum Turner, 35, and pop superstar Dua Lipa, 30, their first meeting could have been lifted straight from the pages of a Hollywood script.

Speaking with The Sunday Times, Turner revealed that the couple's first encounter happened in Los Angeles, ahead of a mutual friend's birthday party — and it was pure serendipity.

'We sat next to each other and realized we were reading the same book, which is crazy,' Turner told the publication. 'It's called Trust [by Hernán Díaz] and I had just finished the first chapter and I told her and she looked at me and said, "I just finished the first chapter too." I said, "So we're on the same page."'

The Masters of the Air star added that the moment felt cinematic. 'In the movie version of it I look up to the sky and I'm like, I hear you. I understand. The signs are loud, don't worry. And that was really the first moment,' he said.

That fateful evening would spark one of the most talked-about celebrity romances of the decade.

From Rumours to Red Carpets

Rumours about the pair's relationship first began swirling in January 2024, when they were spotted together after the Masters of the Air premiere in London. Days later, they were photographed sharing a kiss during a date night at Sushi Park in Los Angeles, confirming that the chemistry was as real off-screen as it appeared in the tabloids.

By July, the relationship was Instagram official. Lipa included Turner in a carousel of photos from the Glastonbury Festival, and the couple made their red carpet debut at the 2025 Met Gala, solidifying their status as one of entertainment's most elegant power couples.

But their connection, as both stars have said, goes beyond glamour.

A Love Built on Trust

Earlier this year, in an interview with British Vogue, Lipa confirmed that she and Turner are now engaged.

'Yeah, we're engaged. It's very exciting,' she said. 'This decision to grow old together, to see a life and just, I don't know, be best friends forever – it's a really special feeling.'

The Grammy-winning singer has often spoken about her evolving relationship with love. In a Harper's Bazaar cover story published in August, she shared that she is embracing emotional openness like never before.

'I love love. It is a beautiful thing,' she said. 'It's a really inspiring thing. You find yourself so intensely falling all the time in the best way possible.'

She added: 'That vulnerability is so scary, but I feel so lucky to get to feel it. I've spent a lot of time being guarded or protecting my heart, and so I'm letting go of that feeling and just being like, "Okay, if I'm supposed to get hurt, then this is what's going to happen." I have to just allow love.'

As for her relationship with Turner, the 'Training Season' singer described herself as 'happier than ever.'

Long-Distance and Love's Little Rules

While their careers keep them on opposite sides of the Atlantic — Lipa's global tours and Turner's film shoots — the couple have found ways to make the distance work.

'Well, FaceTime is a wonderful thing, and the other rule is that it's never not worth it — that's our slogan,' Turner told The Times of London. 'If you can go for two days, just f***ing go, and if you're tired, it doesn't matter because you're going to have a nice time and have a nice memory.'

The actor also revealed that he and Lipa had several near misses before fate finally intervened.

'We had maybe two, three, four, five near-misses over our time where we didn't meet,' he recalled. 'There's one where she went to a party and then I went to a party, but I arrived minutes after she left. I arrived at 2 in the morning and she left at 1:45. ... There were loads of things like that and then, when we were both able to, we were both single and whatever, I just thought she was the most beautiful woman in the world.'

A Modern Love Story

From bookish beginnings to Met Gala moments, Turner and Lipa's romance feels refreshingly human: two people finding connection amid fame, travel, and creative chaos.

'It feels like I'm doing a disservice by not talking about it,' Lipa said of their relationship. 'It's a big part of my life, and it's something that brings me a lot of happiness.'

For Turner, the story that began with Trust now reads like destiny.

'Sometimes you just know,' he told The Sunday Times. 'You see all the little signs, and when they start to line up, you'd be crazy not to listen.'