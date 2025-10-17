Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's surprise divorce after nearly twenty years of marriage has sent shockwaves through Hollywood — and a resurfaced tell-all memoir has only deepened the intrigue.

Vernon Rust, Urban's former collaborator, has reignited speculation with explosive claims of the singer's alleged past drug use, raising questions about whether old habits may have quietly haunted their marriage.

Vernon Rust's tell-all memoir Fake News has gone viral for its harsh look at Urban's previous drug usage, with fans wondering if the resurfacing facts influenced Kidman's decision to leave him.

Nicole Kidman's Divorce Triggers Fresh Speculation

Nicole Kidman's recent divorce announcement from Keith Urban has sparked a media frenzy, with fans and insiders questioning whether old demons have resurfaced.

The Babygirl actress, 58, cited irreconcilable differences after years of fighting to keep their marriage afloat and new stories about Urban's history of addiction have fueled speculation that substance abuse may have played a role in their breakup.

According to reports, Kidman has been 'emotionally exhausted' after years of attempting to support her husband's sobriety. The divorce, which comes nearly two decades after their 2006 wedding, has brought up bitter recollections of Urban's issues with addiction, including several stints in rehab.

Ex-Collaborator's Explosive Claims Go Viral

Fake News, a tell-all memoir written by Urban's former collaborator Vernon Rust, has recently received a new wave of attention. Rust, who co-wrote songs with Urban in the 1990s, believes the two had years of heavy substance usage while in Nashville.

In the book, Rust claims that they once snorted $320,000 worth of cocaine in a multi-day binge and that Urban often used 'coke, crack, and weed.' He also recalls the singer vanishing for days on end, sometimes found 'curled up in a crack den.'

These shocking claims, which have gone viral online, have sparked debate among fans over whether Urban's prior drug difficulties have discreetly returned behind the scenes, potentially putting a strain on his marriage to Kidman.

Urban's Relapses and Road to Recovery

During the early stages of their marriage, Kidman organised a personal intervention after Urban relapsed on tour. The country artist entered the Betty Ford Centre for treatment, his third stint in rehab, having previously sought care for alcohol and cocaine addiction in 1998 and 2000.

At the time, Urban publicly apologised, saying, 'I deeply regret the pain this has caused Nicole and those who love and support me.' 'One can never let one's guard down when it comes to recovery.' Despite his candour, the scars from those rough years apparently lingered throughout their marriage.

A Marriage Tested by the Past

Insiders close to the couple believe that, while Urban worked hard to stay sober, the continuous reminders of his past put a strain on their relationship. 'Nicole loved him deeply, but she couldn't keep reliving the same cycle of fear and worry,' a source claimed via The National Enquirer.

Despite their struggles, the couple maintained a public picture of oneness for years, raising two daughters together, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith, 14. But Rust's resurfacing claims have opened up old scars that Kidman had long tried to erase.

Bittersweet Reflection of a Former Friend

Urban has now spoken candidly about his darkest times, confessing in a 2015 interview that he almost lost everything before choosing recovery. His return from the brink resulted in career highs, including judging stints on American Idol and The Voice Australia.

But for Rust, their common history is bittersweet. 'Yes, he can be a hard-nosed, ball-assed son of a b**ch,' Rust said tearfully. 'But if we sat down and wrote a song today, we'd still hug like brothers.'

As Fake News gains viral momentum, people wonder if the demons of Urban's past have finally caught up with him, and if Nicole Kidman's crucial decision to end their marriage was spurred not by fame or fortune, but by the awful shadow of addiction that never entirely vanished.

Whether the memoir reflects the past or reopens a still-raw chapter, it's clear that Urban's long battle with addiction continues to shadow his personal story — and may have played a quiet role in the end of one of Hollywood's most admired marriages.