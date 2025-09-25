The 'Harry Potter' alum surprised listeners of Jay Shetty's 'On Purpose' podcast on Wednesday, 24 September. There, she opened up about her decision to step back from the spotlight and other issues.

When asked if she was already done with acting, Watson said that she never quit. 'I'll always be an actor. I'm still open to doing it again,' the 35-year-old star shared.

Watson's last acting project was released in 2019, when she portrayed Meg March in the film adaptation of 'Little Women.' But her most memorable role was as Hermione Granger in the 'Harry Potter' film franchise from 2001 to 2011.

She also admitted that working on the 'Harry Potter' movie series as a child actor instilled unrealistic expectations as she started working on other projects as an adult.

'It's so unusual to make a set of films for 12 years,' she mentioned. 'We were a community, we really were. So I took that as an expectation into my other workplaces, and I got my ass kicked. I really did.'

Watson formed strong bonds with her colleagues on the set of the fantasy film franchise, especially with her co-stars Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Tom Felton. She also expected to establish friendly relationships with her co-workers on her next projects, but she was disappointed.

'That was a very painful experience for me outside of Harry Potter and in Hollywood, like bone-breakingly painful,' she stated, 'because most people don't come to those environments looking for friendships.'

Watson became emotional when she looked back on the impact of her experiences, realising that she 'wasn't built for those highly competitive environments.'

About J.K. Rowling

The Oxford University student also candidly talked about the controversial statements of 'Harry Potter' author J.K. Rowling over the years, specifically her transphobic remarks.

Many 'Harry Potter' stars took a stand against the hateful comments that came from the novelist.

'I really don't believe that by having had that experience and holding the love and support and views that I have, [it] means that I can't and don't treasure Jo and the person I had personal experiences with,' she mentioned. 'I will never believe that one negates the other and that my experience of that person, I don't get to keep and cherish, to come back to our earlier thing.'

She also mentioned that her deepest wish is for people who disagree with her opinion to continue to love her, and she would also continue loving those who have a different opinion from her.

The actress also admitted that she is upset that there is no chance to have a conversation with Rowling, but she will always be ready to talk to her when an opportunity comes.

She also acknowledged the impact of Rowling's work.

'Her kindness and words of encouragement and that steadfastness ... and also honestly, just as a young woman, for her to have written that character, created that world [and] given me an opportunity which, to be honest, barely exists in the history of English literature,' she continued. 'There's just no world in which I could ever cancel her out or cancel that out for anything. It has to remain true.'

A Rare Glimpse Into Her Lovelife

Watson admitted that dating is hard for everyone, but her celebrity status added more complications.

The actress, who is rumoured to be dating a fellow Oxford student, Kieran Brown, in July 2024, said that she finds it 'funny' when she sees someone who has no idea about her acting projects.

'Occasionally, people will apologise to me for the fact they've not seen my films and I will be like, "Please don't apologise,"' she added. '"That is bliss to me. Music to my ears that you're not going to constantly be navigating—and me navigating with you—this projection of me."'

Watson previously dated 'Glee' star Chord Overstreet and her 'Perks of Being a Wallflower' co-star Johnny Simmons.