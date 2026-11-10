Josh O'Connor has emerged as the subject of a surprising new James Bond casting rumour, with an unnamed source claiming that the actor had told fellow cast members he had secured the coveted 007 role. The allegation has fuelled speculation that he could have beaten fellow contenders Jack Lowden and Callum Turner. However, neither O'Connor nor Amazon MGM Studios has confirmed the claim, and the identity of Daniel Craig's successor remains officially unknown.

According to a report published on 6 November 2026, the rumour originated during an evening at a London pub where an unnamed source allegedly heard a colleague from O'Connor's recently completed production of Golden Boy discussing the casting.

However, this remains an unverified second-hand account, and there is no independent confirmation that O'Connor has been offered or accepted the role.

How Did Josh O'Connor Become the Reported Favourite?

The latest rumour reportedly originated during an evening at a London pub where a colleague of O'Connor allegedly discussed the casting decision after several drinks.

According to the unnamed source, O'Connor had privately told fellow cast members that he had secured the role. However, the claim has not been independently confirmed, and neither the actor nor Amazon MGM Studios has publicly verified the report. The source reportedly said they were initially sceptical but were surprised by how confidently the colleague discussed the news.

O'Connor has recently attracted attention for his performances in films and television series including Challengers, The Crown and La Chimera. His ability to move between independent productions and major studio projects has helped establish him as one of Britain's most sought-after actors. However, the reported casting revelation should be treated cautiously.

What Has Josh O'Connor Said About James Bond Rumours?

O'Connor has previously addressed speculation linking him to 007, describing the attention as an extraordinary experience.

Speaking at the opening of the Everyman Theatre's new centre in Cheltenham, his hometown, the actor acknowledged the excitement surrounding his name.

'To be considered in that same sort of bracket is extraordinary,' he said. O'Connor also described the experience as an 'incredibly bizarre pinch me moment', before making clear that he had nothing further to reveal.

His comments came after reports suggested that he had been among the actors invited to screen-test for the role alongside Lowden and Turner.

How Does Josh O'Connor Compare With Jack Lowden and Callum Turner?

Lowden and Turner have both been repeatedly linked with the search for Daniel Craig's successor, although recent reports suggest the competition may be wider than initially believed.

Lowden, best known for playing River Cartwright in Apple TV's Slow Horses, attracted attention after co-star Gary Oldman publicly expressed support for him.

Turner has also remained a prominent contender. Reports linked him to screen tests at Bray Studios in Berkshire in October, while former 007 Pierce Brosnan praised the actor in a November interview, describing him as 'so strong'.

More recent reporting has also brought Robert Pattinson and Nicholas Hoult into the conversation, with both actors reportedly involved in screen tests. However, none of these casting claims has been officially confirmed by Amazon MGM Studios.

When Will the Next James Bond Be Announced?

The 26th James Bond film will be directed by Denis Villeneuve, with Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight writing the screenplay. Producers Amy Pascal and David Heyman are overseeing the next instalment of the long-running franchise.

Pascal has previously suggested that the next 007 actor could be announced before the end of 2026, describing that timeframe as 'a good bet'. However, Amazon MGM Studios has not announced an official casting deadline.

Although reports have suggested that the film could arrive in cinemas in 2028, neither an official release date nor a confirmed production start date has been announced.

For now, O'Connor's reported casting has added another unexpected twist to the search for Craig's successor. Whether the Golden Boy star has actually secured the licence to kill remains to be seen, as Bond fans await an official announcement.