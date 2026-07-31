The US Justice Department has been forced to place its secret, unredacted Jeffrey Epstein records before a federal judge, and the court filing contains one striking admission as officials mistakenly redacted Jeffrey Epstein's own email address.

That disclosure has become one of the biggest talking points in the latest chapter of the long-running battle over the Epstein files.

While the department insists its remaining redactions are lawful, the error has intensified scrutiny over what else has been withheld as Trump's DOJ hands over unredacted Epstein files for an independent judicial review.

The development follows a legal challenge brought by attorney and MeidasTouch host Katie Phang, whose lawsuit persuaded US District Judge Emmet Sullivan to take the unusual step of examining the government's original records himself instead of simply accepting its explanations.

BREAKING: Katie Phang scores MAJOR victory as federal judge orders Trump's Justice Department to PROVE its Epstein secrecy is legal!



Journalist and attorney Katie Phang just won another major victory in her fight to force the release of Jeffrey Epstein records after a federal… pic.twitter.com/C2008qdMw5 — Occupy Democrats (@OccupyDemocrats) July 26, 2026

Judge Orders DOJ to Hand Over the Original Files

The latest twist stems from the Katie Phang Epstein lawsuit, which argues the Justice Department failed to fully comply with the Epstein Files Transparency Act when responding to requests for Jeffrey Epstein court records.

Judge Sullivan on 25 July ordered the department to submit the unredacted documents for an in camera review, a legal process allowing only the judge to inspect confidential material behind closed doors. Five days later, Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche's Justice Department confirmed it had complied.

According to the filing, officials hand-delivered hard copies of the records to Judge Sullivan's chambers at 2:28pm on 30 July, placing the disputed material directly before the court rather than on the public docket.

That distinction matters. Instead of relying on the government's descriptions of its own DOJ Epstein redactions, Sullivan can now compare every public redaction against the original documents himself.

The Filing Contains One Surprising Admission

Although the Justice Department maintains its redactions are justified, one passage in the filing immediately stands out.

Officials acknowledged they had 'inadvertently' redacted Jeffrey Epstein's own email address from a document identified as EFTA01187999. The department told the court that the redaction 'has since been lifted'.

The admission does not mean the remaining redactions are improper. However, it does show that at least one withheld item should never have been concealed, making Judge Sullivan's review even more significant. That is precisely why this stage of the case matters.

The court is no longer being asked simply to trust the government's explanations. It now has the original records needed to verify every disputed redaction independently.

Katie is on it. A federal judge has just ordered Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche to hand over the unredacted Epstein Files, emails and documents for the court’s private review. That’s Our girl Katie Phang’s lawsuit. Katie is going to nail his ass. Let’s go. @KatiePhang pic.twitter.com/lnbGme83LR — Common Sense 🇺🇸💙 (@commons96055467) July 26, 2026

Why the Remaining Redactions Are Being Challenged

The filing covers ten separate disputed records connected to the Trump DOJ Epstein files.

Government lawyers argue that most of the concealed information protects the identities of victims or potential victims, including individuals represented by lawyers who asked the department to recognise them as victims. Other redactions shield personally identifiable information, the identities of law enforcement personnel and an Assistant US Attorney.

DOJ also says some material remains protected by court orders issued during the federal criminal prosecutions of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell in the Southern District of New York, preventing certain discovery material from being publicly released.

Those protections are not the central issue in the lawsuit.

Instead, Katie Phang's case asks a narrower but crucial question: whether every redaction actually falls within the legal exemptions claimed by the government.

Why Judge Sullivan's Review Could Change Everything

For months, the Justice Department has defended its handling of the Epstein records by arguing that its redactions complied with federal law.

Now, the responsibility shifts to Judge Sullivan.

Because he has the unredacted Epstein records, he can independently determine whether each deletion genuinely protects victims, sensitive information, or material covered by protective orders. If he concludes some redactions go beyond those limits, he could require additional information to be disclosed. That possibility makes this review far more than a routine court procedure.

It is the first time an independent judge has been allowed to test the government's claims against the underlying documents themselves.

What Happens Next

The Justice Department's latest filing represents its argument, not the court's final decision.

Judge Sullivan will now examine each disputed record in private before deciding whether the government's remaining redactions withstand judicial scrutiny.

One thing, however, has already changed. The department has admitted that at least one redaction, Jeffrey Epstein's own email address, should never have been there in the first place.

Whether that proves to be an isolated mistake or the first crack in the government's broader defence will ultimately be decided by the judge.

His ruling could determine whether more Epstein-related records remain hidden or whether the public is about to learn considerably more than the Justice Department originally intended to reveal.