Drakula, a 26-year-old Miami rapper whose real name is Lazaro Lesteiro-Diaz, was arrested on Thursday at his Florida home after investigators said they found a live baby goat apparently marked for sacrifice, two decapitated chickens and a cache of weapons, drugs and fraudulent documents.

The search, carried out by police and the FBI, led to five criminal charges against Drakula, including animal cruelty with intent to injure or kill.

After a months-long investigation into alleged bank fraud schemes that authorities claim Drakula openly referenced in his music and social media videos.

According to the arrest report, investigators initially focused on clips that appeared to promote 'spoofing' tactics and account takeovers, with the rapper flaunting cash, firearms and what police say was personal information belonging to apparent victims. From there, the case expanded well beyond white-collar crime.

Inside the House of Drakula

When officers from the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office, Miami Police Special Investigations Section and the FBI's Violent Gang Task Force executed a search warrant at the property on Southwest 43rd Avenue, they say they walked into something closer to a ritual set than a music video shoot.

A room in the house was described in official documents as 'full of Cuban Santeria/Voodoo witchcraft.' Just outside that space, officers said they discovered a baby goat named Valor inside a cardboard box. Orange paint circled the animal's neck. Investigators believe the ring marked where the goat was meant to be slaughtered.

Behind the property, two decapitated chickens were found. Prosecutors say a video later retrieved by FBI agents shows Lesteiro-Diaz holding two dead chickens by their feet, apparently consistent with the birds recovered during the search.

🤨Rapper accused of 'witchcraft' as cops find sacrifice chamber. A Florida rapper has been accused of a grisly ritual after authorities allegedly discovered an animal sacrifice chamber inside his home and a live baby goat they believe was at risk of being slaughtered.



Lazaro… pic.twitter.com/t4yxs5jOjf — Sumner (@renmusb1) July 28, 2026

The arrest report does not accuse any specific religion as such, and there is no independent confirmation of what the set-up was intended to represent, so any link to organised ritual practice remains unproven and should be treated with caution. What is clear is that the description and images were disturbing enough for investigators to add an animal cruelty count to a case that had started with alleged financial crimes.

Fraud Lyrics, 'Purple Drank' and a Diamond 'Drakula' Chain

The Drakula investigation began in a more familiar corner of the rap world. Detectives say they were monitoring videos in which the artist boasted about bank scams while showing off wads of cash and weapons. In one lyric cited by authorities, he raps: 'I called you from a Bank of America number...that means I'ma boof a plot.'

Police took the unusual step of breaking down the line in the arrest affidavit, writing that 'boof a plot' meant: 'I'm going to take your money. I'm going to access your bank account, and you're giving me your code.' They say additional clips from June and July outline how to impersonate banks and seize control of accounts.

Once they had the warrant, investigators say they seized a Glock 21 with an extended magazine, ammunition, multiple ID documents, suspected cannabis, cash and a call centre-style headset. The suggestion, unproven at this stage, is of an at-home fraud operation running alongside his music persona.

They also catalogued what you might call the trappings of the Drakula brand. Officers reported seizing jewellery, including a diamond 'Drakula' chain and a diamond-encrusted watch. Baby bottles, which police said contained suspected 'purple drank' a codeine-laced syrup popularised in some corners of hip hop were also recovered.

During questioning, Lesteiro-Diaz allegedly admitted the seized items were his and told officers he had bought cough syrup to 'cure his sickness,' according to the report. Police say he also confessed to previously attempting to 'commit fraud' before invoking his right to remain silent. Those admissions have not yet been tested in court.

Drakula's Legal Troubles Deepen

This is not the rapper's first serious encounter with the law. Court records cited in local reporting show that in 2020 he was arrested after allegedly posting threats online about harming others. He received withheld adjudication and his probation ended in 2022, meaning he avoided a formal conviction at that time.

Now, the stakes are considerably higher. A Miami judge told Lesteiro-Diaz during a Friday hearing: 'You've been charged with five counts.' The charges listed are possession of a controlled substance, money laundering, organised scheme to defraud, unlawful possession of identification and animal cruelty with intent to injure or kill. The judge found probable cause for the case to proceed and set bond at $30,000. Drakula is currently being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Centre.

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No plea has been entered publicly and no formal statement from a defence lawyer has been reported. Until the case moves further through the courts, all allegations remain unproven and should be treated accordingly.

The smallest character in this story has already been moved on. Valor the goat was taken from the home by Miami Animal Rescue and is now being looked after by students at Felix Varela High School's Veterinary Academy.

One student told media: 'When he got here, he was really scared. We got him in the stall with hay, water, and he ate some food.' Officials say the goat will stay under their care until he is healthy enough to be transferred to a farm in Ocala.

For a rapper who styled himself as Drakula and rapped about bank plots, the imagery of that house the marked goat, the dead chickens, the diamond chain glittering under police evidence lights is hard to shake.

The question now is whether those theatrical flourishes were merely performance or evidence that the persona bled much further into real life than anyone around him was willing to admit.