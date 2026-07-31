Investigators in Tucson, Arizona, have confirmed that a hair recovered from inside 84‑year‑old Nancy Guthrie's home has produced no usable DNA profile, dealing a frustrating blow to a case that has gripped viewers across the United States for nearly six months.

The update was given by Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos, who said the strand, once seen as a potentially crucial piece of evidence, has now been ruled out as a direct link to any suspect.

Working with federal agents, detectives had hoped advanced testing in a specialist California laboratory would tie the hair to the intruder who entered Guthrie's house in the early hours of 1 February. Instead, the analysis came back with what Nanos bluntly described as 'no DNA'.

The sheriff stressed that the hair remains in evidence and could still hold value later in the investigation into Nancy Guthrie's disappearance.

Hair Evidence in Nancy Guthrie Case Comes up Empty

Sheriff Nanos has been unusually candid about just how disappointing the hair test result was. 'Yes, there was a hair. We had it and thought, "OK, well, we'll do the DNA first",' he said, explaining that standard forensic logic dictated they prioritise genetic analysis.

The sample was sent out of state, in collaboration with the FBI, to a California lab equipped for more specialised DNA work.

What came back was a hard stop. 'It came back, there's no DNA,' Nanos said.

According to him, that does not automatically mean the hair has nothing to do with the intruder. 'But does that mean the hair isn't that of the suspect? We won't know that till we have the suspect's hair. You don't just destroy it.'

Federal officials in Phoenix have taken an even more direct line in public. In a brief statement, the FBI's local office said that 'all hair had been resolved and it does not point to a suspect' in the ongoing inquiry.

When pressed on the science, Nanos explained that 'to find DNA on hair is extremely rare' and argued that hair simply 'doesn't produce DNA like touch DNA or bodily fluids'.

Broader DNA Hunt Keeps Nancy Guthrie Investigation Alive

Investigators spent months quietly working through physical and digital evidence linked to the Nancy Guthrie case. The sheriff has said the hair is only one piece of a much wider DNA effort, though he has not detailed how many other samples are in testing.

He confirmed that detectives are using multiple crime laboratories and are open to investigative genetic genealogy, the technique that builds family trees from partial DNA to identify potential relatives of an unknown suspect.

'Anything we can grasp onto with DNA is a part of this investigation,' Nanos said, adding that he is banking some of his optimism on rapid advances in forensic technology.

Six months on, no arrests have been announced, no named suspect has been made public and more than $1.2 million in reward money remains unclaimed.

This week marks six months since Nancy Guthrie was taken from her home.



This investigation remains active & ongoing.



When a significant development occurs in this case, it will be shared publicly. pic.twitter.com/6AZWgzEHj6 — Pima County Sheriff's Department (@PimaSheriff) July 30, 2026

Authorities say they are still treating the case as a kidnapping for ransom. In a statement from early July, federal investigators acknowledged receiving several ransom demands since February. Some were considered credible enough to keep under active review, while others were written off as opportunistic attempts to exploit the family's desperation and Savannah Guthrie's public profile.

On Thursday morning, the Pima County Sheriff's Department repeated that the investigation 'remains active and ongoing', describing a joint taskforce with federal agents that is sifting through months of DNA and digital evidence.

Doorbell Footage, Masked Intruder and Public Missteps

The physical outline of what happened at Nancy Guthrie's Tucson home is stark. At least one suspect was recorded by her Nest doorbell camera on the morning she disappeared.

Federal investigators say the man appears to be between 5 feet 9 inches and 5 feet 10 inches tall, with a medium build. He wore a mask, long sleeves and gloves, and carried a black Ozark Trail backpack. In another still image released by authorities, the same armed figure appears to have a light emitting from his mouth as he stands at Guthrie's front door.

Deputies later examined flyers taped to Guthrie's mailbox after volunteer searchers and several live streamers walked onto the property with a shovel, an incident that illustrated how public fascination with the case can spill over into something less helpful.

Local officers were called out to manage the situation and have repeatedly urged members of the public to avoid interfering with the scene.

Detectives have been combing Guthrie's home and the surrounding area for any scrap of physical evidence. Digital records, from security footage to communications, are also being analysed, though officials have not gone into any detail about what, if anything, those searches have yielded.

Family Pleas and a Case That Refuses To Fade

Meanwhile, Savannah Guthrie has become the public face of the family's campaign to keep attention on her mother's case.

In a recent video message on Instagram, she spoke directly to whoever may be responsible, appealing not as a television presenter but as a daughter. 'The world can be a cruel and unforgiving place. I know that you have tried to do things the right way. So I am asking you, begging you, to do the right thing now. Make the right choice. Help us find her. Tell us where to look for her,' she said.

She went further, suggesting there is 'always a way home', regardless of what has already happened. 'I truly believe it is never too late to do the right thing. Help us bring this situation to an end. For all of us, no matter where we've been and what we've done, I believe there is always a way home. Please make the right choice.'

The Sheriff's Department has echoed that phrasing, urging anyone with credible information to contact 1‑800‑CALL‑FBI or 88‑CRIME. Tipsters who call the latter number can remain anonymous, and any information that leads to an arrest could unlock part of the seven‑figure reward that has sat untouched for months.

Read more Nancy Guthrie Case Update: Former FBI Agent Suggests New DNA Theory, Questions Sheriff's Secret Leads Nancy Guthrie Case Update: Former FBI Agent Suggests New DNA Theory, Questions Sheriff's Secret Leads

Nancy Guthrie vanished from her Tucson home on 1 February 2026 in what authorities quickly described as a suspected abduction. At least one armed individual was captured on Guthrie's Nest doorbell camera that morning, appearing to tamper with the device before she disappeared.

Blood was later found at the front entrance, which detectives covered with a tent as they processed the scene. Federal investigators have also said they received multiple ransom notes after Guthrie was reported missing, some of which they considered potentially legitimate, others simply extortion attempts trying to cash in on a high‑profile family's horror.

The hair is still bagged up in an evidence room somewhere in Arizona, officially useful for 'other things' at some point in the future, as Nanos put it. For now though, the most talked‑about strand in the Nancy Guthrie investigation offers no DNA, no suspect and, for a waiting family, no answer.