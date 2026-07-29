Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos has revealed a major new lead in the Nancy Guthrie kidnapping, saying that the investigators are working through a large haul of DNA and video evidence nearly six months after she vanished.

Speaking publicly in Tucson, Arizona, about the Nancy Guthrie case for the first time in weeks, he insisted the inquiry remains active and 'far from over.'

Nanos said specialist laboratories across the United States are now examining samples linked to the 84‑year‑old's disappearance.

He also confirmed that detectives are reviewing extensive CCTV and other footage gathered from around Guthrie's home.

The update arrived just as public attention was slipping, and it immediately sharpened focus on what, exactly, has been going on inside the investigation all this time.

Sheriff's 'Positive' Nancy Guthrie Update Centres on DNA and Video

Nanos sat for interviews that aired both locally and to a wider audience, where he tried to quash growing speculation that the trail had gone cold. 'We have so much DNA to sort through. We have so much in terms of video evidence to look at,' the sheriff said. He added, 'So, I'm still positive that we're going to resolve this case.'

In a separate conversation, he expanded on that point, explaining that the DNA work involves 'not just one lab or two labs.'

'These are labs all across the country that are talking to one another about how best to look at what they have in front of them for DNA evidence,' Nanos said.

According to the Pima County Sheriff's Department, that process is ongoing and time‑consuming, and officials say they are not yet able to disclose the nature of the samples or whose cameras supplied the additional footage, citing the integrity of the inquiry.

Nanos also stressed that detectives are still working full tilt on the file. 'We're working this as hard as we can,' he said, urging anyone with information, however small, to come forward. 'There's no lead too small. We, like Savannah today, we encourage you, if you know something, saw something, please let us know.'

Savannah Guthrie's Raw Plea Puts Human Face on Nancy Guthrie Case

The sheriff's new detail about DNA and video coincided with a deeply personal intervention from Nancy's daughter, television journalist Savannah Guthrie.

Savannah posted an emotional video on Instagram, speaking directly to her mother's kidnappers and to anyone who might know where she is.

'It has been months since our mom was taken from us,' she said. 'Our family is in agony. We are in a nightmare that will not end. Nothing about our situation has changed. We have done our part, and we will never stop looking for her. We will always ache for her and feel that hole in our hearts.'

Savannah then turned to address the captor or captors she believes may still be watching. 'The world can be a cruel and unforgiving place, and I know that you have tried to do things the right way. So I'm asking you, begging you, to do the right thing now. Make the right choice. Help us find her. Tell us where to look for her,' she said.

In another section of the video, she added, 'I truly believe it is never too late to do the right thing. Help us bring this situation to an end. For all of us, no matter where we've been and what we've done, I believe there is always a way home. Please make the right choice.'

This was not Savannah's first public appeal. It can be recalled that on 23 June she spoke on her own programme after a second anonymous note about the case was sent to media outlets.

'Somebody knows something,' she said then, explaining that for her family, the story is not a headline but 'the life that my sister lives, that I live, that my brother lives, that our extended families live, that our children live, every day.'

Scrutiny, Rewards and the Stakes in the Nancy Guthrie Investigation

The Nancy Guthrie case has placed Sheriff Nanos himself under an uncomfortable spotlight. He has faced scrutiny over his previous employment history, including accusations that he lied about being suspended from a prior job and misrepresented his record on a CV.

FBI Director Kash Patel has also accused him of keeping federal agents out of the loop in the crucial first days after Guthrie went missing. Those claims have fuelled criticism that early opportunities might have been lost, although Nanos insists local and federal teams are now working closely together and that the investigation remains robust.

The scale of the rewards on offer underlines just how high the stakes are. According to the FBI, there is a $100,000 reward for information leading to the recovery of Nancy Guthrie or to the arrest and conviction of those involved.

The Guthrie family has independently pledged $1 million. Local programme 88‑CRIME has added a further $102,500. Together, that is well over $1.2 million, an extraordinary sum for a single case.

Anyone with information is being urged to contact the FBI on 1‑800‑CALL‑FBI or the Pima County Sheriff's Department on 520‑351‑4900.

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Guthrie, who is 84, has now been missing for nearly six months, with no confirmed sightings publicly disclosed. The absence of clear answers has left her family in an agonising limbo and turned this investigation into a test of both forensic technology and institutional patience.

Despite intensive searches and national coverage, the person seen in those images has not yet been publicly identified. No arrests have been announced and authorities have not named any suspects.

Whether the mountain of DNA and video, and the sheriff's loud optimism, translate into a breakthrough is something no one can yet promise.