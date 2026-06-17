New Mexico investigators have ordered JPMorgan Chase, Google and more than two dozen other major firms to preserve records tied to Jeffrey Epstein's secretive Zorro Ranch, in a significant escalation of the criminal probe into the disgraced financier's activities in the state. The move is designed to lock down financial, travel and digital data that could expose the full logistical network behind what allegedly happened at the isolated property.

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The preservation letters are an initial step as the New Mexico Department of Justice prepares formal subpoenas. Officials reopened the inquiry earlier this year to scrutinise activities linked to Epstein and several close associates, including Lesley Groff, Ghislaine Maxwell, Darren Indyke and Richard Kahn. Securing corporate records is intended to ensure that potential evidence is not deleted or destroyed before investigators can obtain and review it.

New Mexico Probe Widens To Multiple Industries

The formal demands for data preservation extend across multiple industries that dealt with the estate. Authorities are focusing on major banks, telecommunications providers, commercial airlines and technology companies. By targeting a broad spectrum of entities, prosecutors are casting a wide net to uncover fresh details.

According to documents obtained by the WSJ, the state is determined to trace the movements and transactions connected to the ranch. The communications outline a clear mandate for these firms to 'preserve records', ensuring no data is lost before legal requests can be formalised.

Following The Money And Mapping Flight Paths

Financial institutions like JPMorgan Chase are uniquely positioned to provide detailed documentation regarding financial flows. Investigators hope these banking records will reveal how the New Mexico property was funded and operated. Tracking the flow of money remains standard procedure in unravelling financial networks.

Commercial airlines and private aviation companies maintain logs that detail the travel itineraries of their passengers. Retaining these records will allow authorities to establish a timeline of who visited the remote compound. This logistical data is crucial for corroborating the presence of individuals at the facility.

Tech Giants Drawn Into The Zorro Ranch Inquiry

Technology companies, particularly Google, hold vast repositories of user data. Authorities are relying on these archives to potentially reconstruct the digital footprint of Epstein and his associates. Securing these powerful servers is intended to prevent the accidental purging of crucial evidence regarding the 'widening criminal probe'.

Phone networks routinely store metadata that can place a mobile device's general location at specific times. Accessing this archival data could position associates within the perimeter of the New Mexico ranch. This approach underlines the state's aim of holding all relevant parties accountable.

New Mexico investigators have sent letters to JPMorgan Chase, Google and more than two dozen companies ordering them to lock down records tied to Jeffrey Epstein and some of his associates, a sign of the widening criminal probe into his Zorro Ranch. https://t.co/2vWTXMjyf0 — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) June 17, 2026

What Happens After The Preservation Letters

Transitioning from preservation letters to executing subpoenas typically requires demonstrating that the requested materials are relevant to an ongoing investigation. The state's Department of Justice will need to legally compel these companies to hand over the materials. This structured legal process is designed to ensure that any recovered evidence will be admissible in future court proceedings.

Investigators are working to assemble a comprehensive database of physical and digital evidence before filing any formal charges. The letters represent the initial phase of what is expected to be a prolonged review. The full scale of the activities may only become clear once this corporate data is analysed.

State prosecutors are expected to issue detailed subpoenas to extract specific files from the secured archives. New Mexico officials say they remain focused on pursuing justice regarding operations at the ranch. The eventual outcome of the investigation will likely depend heavily on what these preserved records ultimately reveal.