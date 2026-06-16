Jeffrey Epstein privately branded Donald Trump 'dangerous', 'borderline insane' and a man with 'not one decent cell in his body', according to a trove of emails that has reignited debate over the disgraced financier's mindset and motives in the years before his 2019 death in a Manhattan jail cell.

The correspondence, released by the House Oversight Committee and reviewed extensively by US media, paints a picture of a calculating Epstein who appears privately fixated on Trump's rise to power while publicly maintaining an air of distance. Congressional Republicans have circulated a rival memo accusing Democrats of weaponising the documents to manufacture an 'anti-Trump narrative', turning the material into a fresh flashpoint over what Epstein knew, whom he targeted and why.

Epstein's Private Fixation On Trump

In a February 2017 exchange with former US Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers, Epstein dismissed the new president in blunt terms. Epstein wrote that he had met some very bad people, but none as bad as Trump, adding that he believed the president had 'not one decent cell in his body'.

By August 2018, as Trump's former fixer Michael Cohen pleaded guilty to campaign finance violations, Epstein was telling an associate, former Obama White House counsel Kathryn Ruemmler, that he understood 'how dirty' Trump truly was.

The most striking exchange came in December 2018, when an unnamed correspondent told Epstein that people were 'trying to take down Trump'. Epstein replied that it was wild, because he was the one able to take him down. Seven months later, federal agents arrested Epstein on sex-trafficking charges; a month after that, he was found dead in his cell, in a death ruled a suicide by New York's medical examiner.

BREAKING: Jeffrey Epstein was obsessed with trying to take down Donald Trump before suicide, per NYT. — Patrick Webb (@Patrickwebb) June 16, 2026

'Mafia Don' Comparisons And 'Dangerous Power'

Writing to his own defence lawyer, Reid Weingarten, in December 2018, Epstein argued that treating Trump like a mafia boss ignored the fact that the president held genuinely dangerous power, warning that tightening the noose too slowly risked a very bad situation. He invoked the jailed Gambino crime boss John Gotti by name, suggesting Trump, unlike Gotti, retained the authority of the presidency even as legal pressure mounted around him.

Weingarten reportedly agreed Trump was 'behave[ing] very erratically'; Epstein responded that this was corroborated by people close to the president and described his former friend as borderline insane. The exchanges, first surfaced in November 2025 and analysed by USA Today, sit alongside earlier 2017 and 2018 messages in which Epstein told a New York Times reporter that Trump was 'crazy' and warned that Trump 'could crack' under pressure.

House Republicans Counter Democratic Memo

The disclosures prompted an immediate Republican counter-offensive. A ten-page memo from House Oversight Committee GOP staff, obtained by the New York Post, accused Democrats of releasing only 'hand-picked emails' to construct a misleading narrative whilst ignoring fuller context from the same documents.

The memo, compiled under Chairman James Comer, argued that Democrats had 'overpromised and underdelivered' on the Epstein investigation and now combed every new document release looking for a single term: Trump. Republicans pointed to sworn testimony from former Attorney General Bill Barr, who told the committee under deposition that prosecutors never presented him evidence implicating Trump in any crime.

The GOP memo further alleged that Democrats selectively redacted references to the late Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre in a manner that obscured context around an email in which Epstein discussed why Trump had asked Ghislaine Maxwell, his convicted accomplice, to 'stop'. Giuffre, who died in April 2025, had said before her death that she witnessed no wrongdoing by Trump during their limited interactions at Mar-a-Lago.

Epstein's Death In Custody Still Disputed

The underlying question of how and why Epstein died has never fully settled. A July 2025 memo from the Justice Department and FBI concluded after what it called an exhaustive review that Epstein died by suicide in his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center on 10 August 2019, and found no evidence of a 'client list' used to blackmail powerful associates.

Read more Trump's White House Shaken as Leaked Situation Room Recordings Expose Deep Plot to Bury Infamous Epstein Files Trump's White House Shaken as Leaked Situation Room Recordings Expose Deep Plot to Bury Infamous Epstein Files

That conclusion triggered backlash from segments of Trump's base, who had spent years amplifying theories that Epstein was murdered to protect powerful clients, with figures including Alex Jones publicly rejecting the findings. The newly surfaced private correspondence, showing a financier privately convinced he alone held the power to destroy a sitting president, has added fresh fuel to the dispute over what Epstein knew, what he intended, and why questions about his death persist nearly seven years on.