Donald Trump's bruised hand became the unexpected focal point of online scrutiny during a funeral in Washington, DC, this week, after footage appeared to show a broadcast camera zooming in on the US president's hand.

The moment, captured during the service for Senator Lindsey Graham, quickly circulated across social media platforms on Thursday, fuelling speculation about Trump's health.

Viewers claimed the close-up was deliberate, with some questioning whether the marks visible on his hand signalled an underlying condition.

The White House has previously addressed similar concerns, attributing the bruising to routine physical strain rather than illness. Trump, who is 80, has faced recurring public attention over his physical condition.

Funeral Zoom-In Puts Donald Trump Health Back Under the Microscope

It was not only the zoom on Donald Trump's hand that made headlines from Lindsey Graham's funeral, but it was the spark that reignited the health debate.

Cameras at the National Cathedral lingered on Trump as he delivered a eulogy for Graham, who died earlier this month following an aortic dissection after a trip to Kyiv to meet Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky.

As the president gripped the lectern, viewers watching at home could clearly see a dark bruise across the back of his right hand, in roughly the same place earlier footage had shown.

The most-circulated post carried the now-famous caption: 'Fox News zooming in on Trump's hand at funeral. Shady af.'

Replies revealed a split in how people interpreted the shot.

'The camera person deserves an award,' one user wrote.

Another commenter took a more relaxed view, saying: 'He's 80. He's old. Stuff happens.'

A third insisted: 'Someone at Fox knows the assignment.'

Some users went further, comparing the bruise to their own experience of medical procedures. 'That's what my hand looked like after a week in the hospital attached to IVs,' one post read.

White House Sticks to Its Line on Donald Trump Bruising

The White House has previously pushed back on suggestions that the bruising reflects a serious medical issue.

According to Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, the president's medical work-up, which included checks on his blood vessels, did not uncover any hidden crisis. The bruises, she said, were consistent with a chronic vein issue aggravated by his schedule and medication.

When she was pressed over what looked like a cosmetic patch covering one of the marks, Leavitt did not engage with the make-up theory. Instead, she framed Trump's battered hands as a side effect of his political style.

'President Trump is a man of the people, and he meets more Americans and shakes their hands on a daily basis than any other President in history. His commitment is unwavering, and he proves that every single day,' she said.

Even so, that is the last clear on-the-record explanation from officials. There has been no suggestion in those statements of an acute infection, no new diagnosis offered and no follow-up correction.

Eulogy and Antics: Lindsey Graham Farewell Overshadowed

Lindsey Graham's funeral was meant to be a moment focused squarely on the late senator's life and record.

Graham, who had served South Carolina in the US Senate since 2002, was a fixture of Republican politics and a staunch foreign policy hawk. He was known for backing military action against Iran, vocal support for Israel and strong advocacy for Ukraine even when other Republicans questioned American involvement in overseas conflicts.

Trump's tribute reflected that profile, but also carried his familiar improvisational streak. He hailed Graham as a 'giant of the United States Senate' and said the senator had 'died doing the work he was born to do'.

Yet once the service ended, online attention veered sharply towards Trump rather than Graham.

Separate clips showed the president apparently drifting off during other tributes, his eyes closing and head tilting forward while speakers honoured his former colleague.

Another widely shared moment showed Trump tapping Graham's coffin as he passed, a gesture some viewed as affectionate while others deemed disrespectful. He was also filmed offering Vice President JD Vance mints.

President Donald Trump's hands have been a point of public curiosity for more than a year, after images emerged showing repeated bruising and what some viewers claimed looked like make-up dabbed over the discoloured patches.

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Following growing questions about a possible illness or infection, the White House eventually moved to clarify what was going on.

Press secretary Karoline Leavitt said at the time that Trump had undergone a 'comprehensive exam', including vascular testing, and that doctors had identified a chronic vein condition.

The appearance of his hands, she added, was in line with 'tissue damage from frequent handshaking' while taking aspirin.

Beneath all the memes and side-eye captions, is a simple picture. An 80-year-old president, officially said to have a chronic vein condition, standing at a friend's funeral with a clearly bruised hand. A camera moves closer. Social media does the rest.