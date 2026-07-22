Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche is fighting to stop a proposed $1,000-a-day penalty (around £748) against the Justice Department as a bitter court battle over the Epstein files escalates.

The sanctions request follows a federal judge's order concerning disputed records that include FBI interview notes, email exchanges referencing a 'torture video' and information about potential Epstein co-conspirators.

Now Blanche is asking the court to reject the penalty, while accusing journalist Katie Phang of using 'outlandish', 'absurd' and 'hyperbolic rhetoric' in seeking sanctions.

The clash has turned a lawsuit over government transparency into a growing legal headache for Blanche, who is also seeking confirmation as permanent attorney general.

Todd Blanche begs judge not to hit him with $1K-a-day fine over Epstein debacle #RawStory https://t.co/h6hOIBDLON — #TuckFrump (@realTuckFrumper) July 21, 2026

A Refresher on the Epstein Files Lawsuit

Phang sued the Justice Department in April, accusing the agency of failing to comply with the Epstein Files Transparency Act.

Signed by President Donald Trump in November, the law requires the release of records related to federal investigations into Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell and others connected to the case, subject to legally permitted redactions.

The DOJ has defended its handling of the files, pointing to what it calls an unprecedented commitment to transparency.

Yet disputes continue over records that remain missing, withheld or heavily redacted. Phang argues that the department has not fully met its legal obligations.

That claim is now being tested in court.

Blanche Begs Judge Not to Fine Him $1,000 a Day Over Epstein Files https://t.co/RdQ94S80hD — •spooki•girl•cassiopeia•™ (@sadgirlcassi) July 21, 2026

The Deadline Behind the Fine

US District Judge Emmet G. Sullivan ordered the DOJ to produce or address previously redacted material from the Epstein files.

The records include FBI notes from interviews with a woman who alleged that Trump sexually assaulted her when she was 13. The allegation has not been established as fact, and Trump has denied wrongdoing.

The disputed material also includes email exchanges involving Epstein that reference a 'torture video', along with information concerning potential co-conspirators.

Sullivan gave the Justice Department until 2 July to comply.

When the deadline passed without the required production, Phang sought a $1,000-a-day sanction until the DOJ complied.

That is the heart of the Blanche Epstein files fine fight.

The proposed penalty would apply in connection with the Justice Department's compliance with the court's order, rather than necessarily representing a personal $1,000-a-day bill for Blanche.

Todd Blanche begs judge not to hit him with $1K a day fine over Epstein debacle, in a case brought about by the super star journalist and exceptional lawyer, our girl Katie Phang. You go girl, hit that asshole where it hurts. pic.twitter.com/Cs7k5sIZYm — Common Sense 🇺🇸💙 (@commons96055467) July 21, 2026

Blanche Pushes Back

Blanche is urging Sullivan to reject Phang's sanctions request, portraying it as an attempt to punish the department rather than enforce the court's order.

In a sharply worded filing, he described Phang's argument as 'outlandish', 'absurd' and 'hyperbolic rhetoric seeking to impose punitive sanctions' on the Justice Department.

He also called her lawsuit 'sensational and unsubstantiated'.

The dispute now centres on a simple but consequential question: has the DOJ complied with the court's order, or has it failed to produce records it was required to release or address?

Sullivan's response could determine whether the proposed daily penalty moves forward.

Why The Redactions Matter

The fight is not simply about how many pages the government has released.

The bigger question is what remains behind the blacked-out sections.

The court's scrutiny of the Epstein files redacted documents has put a spotlight on records that could shed further light on Epstein's activities, communications, and people potentially connected to him.

The references to FBI interview notes and 'torture video' emails are particularly provocative, but their significance lies in the wider dispute over whether the DOJ can legally withhold or redact them.

For Phang, the department has failed to meet its transparency obligations. For Blanche, the sanctions request is an unwarranted escalation.

Now the court has to decide.

Pressure On Todd Blanche

The Todd Blanche Epstein files fight comes as he faces scrutiny over his bid to become permanent attorney general.

His path to the position has already encountered resistance, including tense Senate confirmation hearings, an uncomfortable meeting with Epstein survivors and opposition from hundreds of former colleagues, according to the reference material surrounding his nomination.

The lawsuit adds another layer of pressure.

A finding that the DOJ failed to comply with the Epstein Files Transparency Act would be an uncomfortable development for the department's top legal official. The proposed Todd Blanche fine has become a symbol of the wider standoff over transparency.

The Fight Isn't Over

The immediate question is whether Sullivan will impose the proposed $1,000-a-day sanction and what Blanche's response means for the DOJ's next steps.

But the bigger issue is what happens to the records at the centre of the dispute.

Will more Epstein files be released? Will previously redacted material be made public? And will the Justice Department be forced to explain why certain records remain withheld?

For Blanche, this is another courtroom battle to contain.

For the public, it is another test of whether promises of transparency surrounding the Epstein files will ultimately match what the government is willing to reveal.