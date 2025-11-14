Justin Baldoni has alleged that he was left 'emotionally paralyzed' after a tense encounter with actor Ryan Reynolds at his and Blake Lively's New York City apartments in January 2024.

In court documents shared by Page Six, the It Ends With Us director described the meeting as an ambush, claiming Reynolds scolded him 'like a five-year-old' over a discussion related to his co-star Lively.

Baldoni said the confrontation left him struggling to process his emotions and unsure how to respond, framing the encounter as one of the most stressful moments in his life.

'Angry Husband' Reynolds Confronted Baldoni, a Text Revealed

Baldoni's filing claims that the confrontation included accusations tied to his alleged behaviour on the It Ends With Us set.

According to the texts, he was told that Lively experienced the shoot as 'the worst experience of her life' and that others witnessed what was described as 'creepy' behaviour.

The alleged confrontation reportedly stemmed from a request Baldoni made to a trainer regarding Lively's weight for a physically demanding scene, which Reynolds perceived as inappropriate.

Baldoni says he was unaware of the implications until Lively raised concerns with her husband.

The actor's attorney, Bryan Freedman, characterised the alleged rebuke by Reynolds as 'stern, impassioned and angry', but clarified that it did not constitute aggressive berating. 'The definition of berate is to scold or criticise angrily', stressing the incident was serious but not physically confrontational.

Baldoni Left Traumatised by Reynolds

In texts, now included in a new court exhibit, Baldoni recounted feeling overwhelmed by what he said was a sudden and aggressive confrontation. He told Rainn Wilson that Reynolds had criticised him sharply, claiming he and his business partner, Jamey Heath, were misrepresenting themselves.

Baldoni explained that the incident triggered a 'traumatic' response, leaving him feeling abandoned and powerless. 'It's hard to feel so much of what they believe about me is false because they are so convinced that it's real', he wrote.

The actor said his immediate reaction was a mix of shock, fear, and frustration, describing a desire to 'run and blow this whole move up' due to 'injustice'.

The text messages also indicated that Baldoni felt compelled to apologise to Lively and Reynolds despite the distress he experienced, believing it was the only way to move forward without escalating the conflict further.

It Ends With Lawsuit

Lively filed the lawsuit against Baldoni in December 2024, alleging sexual harassment and retaliation, seeking millions in damages for emotional distress.

Baldoni countersued for $400 million (£318 million) in January 2025, naming Lively, Reynolds, and The New York Times in the complaint. However, the countersuit was dismissed by a judge twice.

The It Ends With Us actor's decision to submit his text messages was part of his legal strategy, while he's also requesting that the documents be sealed from public access. By submitting the new evidence to the court, Baldoni ensured that the judge and opposing counsel would review it as part of the legal record.

With new evidence coming to light, the ball is now in Lively's hands to release her part of the evidence as the 9 March 2026 trial approaches.