Two very different celebrities, Zac Efron and Kris Jenner, are dominating online chatter this week, though not for their latest work. Instead, both stars are at the centre of heated speculation over how they look in recent campaigns, sparking debates over plastic surgery and the growing influence of AI-generated images.

Efron's supposed Prada collaboration and Jenner's confirmed partnership with MAC Cosmetics may be unrelated, but the timing of both reveals has given fans plenty to dissect.

Zac Efron's 'Prada ad' That Wasn't

It began when a Facebook account called The Celeb Talk Girl posted images of Efron in a disco-inspired campaign, joking that Prada had launched a 'Saturday Night Fever' line. In the photos, the High School Musical actor sported a deep tan, plump lips and a cream suit, reminiscent of John Travolta's iconic pose from the 1977 film.

Social media reacted instantly. 'He's turning into Mickey Rourke,' one TikTok user quipped. Another wrote, 'This is so sad, he WAS pretty.' Others pleaded for confirmation that the ad was fake.

It was. The account behind the images specialises in parody and satire, clearly stating that its content is 'for entertainment' only. Yet the confusion underlined a wider issue: people's readiness to believe even the most altered of images when celebrities are involved.

As one critic on TikTok put it, 'The lack of general discernment is SO concerning to me... please use your brains, oh my god we are COOKED.'

Kris Jenner Fronts MAC And More Speculation Follows

While Efron was dealing with an entirely fabricated campaign, Kris Jenner found herself at the centre of a very real one. MAC Cosmetics announced the 69-year-old as the face of its I Wear MAC campaign, showcasing its updated Studio Fix foundation.

Shot by Dutch duo Inez and Vinoodh, the campaign shows Jenner with taut, flawless skin, quipping in one clip: 'Can your foundation do this?' as she struts on a treadmill in high heels. Another ad sees her lounging in an oversized compact, declaring, 'My skin. My shade. My features. MAC.'

But the visuals have divided audiences. Comments under MAC's posts ranged from admiration to disbelief. 'I had no clue that was her, until I read her name,' one user admitted. Another argued: 'Facelifts help too! How does this genuinely portray anything but 'fake'?'

One commenter bluntly added, '$360,000 facelift. NO make-up will do that.'

This is not the first time Jenner has gone viral for her younger appearance. A few months ago, the reality star debuted her new look alongside her daughter, Kim Kardashian, when she accompanied her to Paris for the hearing of Kardashian's Paris robbery case. Jenner was also spotted having a good time, flaunting her new face at the bachelorette party of Lauren Sánchez, now married to Jeff Bezos.

Cosmetic Work or Clever Marketing?

The discussion comes just weeks after Jenner openly acknowledged undergoing a facelift with surgeon Dr Steven Levine. In an interview with Vogue Arabia, she explained, 'I decided to do this facelift because I want to be the best version of myself, and that makes me happy.'

For critics, her MAC campaign blurs the line between cosmetic procedure and product marketing. Fans have pointed out the irony of advertising foundation shades in black and white images, while others suggest that the real 'magic' lies in surgery rather than make-up.

Still, Jenner insists the partnership reflects her long-time admiration for the brand and her commitment to 'individuality and self-expression.'

In Efron's case, AI-generated parody was enough to fuel headlines and reignite old rumours about plastic surgery, despite the actor explaining that his altered jawline stems from a serious injury in 2013.

Meanwhile, for Jenner, a high-profile cosmetics campaign has only amplified speculation about what's natural and what isn't.