Kanye West has overtaken Taylor Swift to become the top-selling American artist in Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) history, after a fresh wave of certifications in the United States pushed his career sales to 271 million units, the organisation announced on Friday 17 July.

The RIAA's latest batch of updates marks the first time an American artist has officially crossed 250 million certified units across albums and singles in the body's 72-year history of tracking sales and streaming equivalents. West and Swift, whose rivalry has shadowed pop culture since the 2009 MTV VMAs incident, now find their names locked together again, this time in the cold, unforgiving realm of numbers.

Kanye West RIAA Milestone Puts Him Ahead of Taylor Swift

The RIAA confirmed that 69 of Kanye West's titles received new certifications in its July update. Among the biggest moves, Stronger and Heartless each climbed to 14-times Platinum in the US, while Gold Digger reached 13-times Platinum. Mercy advanced to 8-times Platinum and Through the Wire is now 3-times Platinum.

Those upgrades lift the 24-time Grammy winner's combined catalogue, including singles and albums, to 271 million certified units in the US. According to the RIAA, that figure gives West the highest certified sales total of any American artist on record.

Taylor Swift, who previously held that position, stands at 247.5 million certified units in the same territory. Her total remains enormous by any standard, but the gap matters in an industry where bragging rights are part of the business model.

When the RIAA rankings are widened to include all nationalities, Canadian rapper Drake still sits above both of them with 333 million certified units. So West's new crown is explicitly an American one, but it is a crown nonetheless.

The RIAA notes that its certifications are based on a combination of traditional sales and streaming equivalents, with thresholds of 500,000 units for Gold and 1 million units for Platinum. Those definitions have become crucial in the streaming era, where 'selling' a record is as much about repeat plays on platforms as it is about someone buying a download or a CD.

RIAA Record on Gold Singles Breaks New Ground

On top of the overall sales lead, Kanye West has grabbed another headline number. The RIAA's latest tally shows he now holds 117 Gold-certified singles in the United States, more than any artist in history.

That pushes YoungBoy Never Broke Again, also known as NBA YoungBoy, into second place with 114 Gold singles. It is a quietly wild statistic, pairing a veteran superstar whose breakthrough came in the mid-2000s with a prolific, largely streaming-era rapper who built his fanbase on YouTube and mixtapes.

The RIAA has clarified that it only credits certifications to lead artists. Any track where West, Swift, Drake or YoungBoy appears solely as a featured act does not count towards these totals. That small line in the rule book matters, because it strips away a lot of padded discographies and puts the focus on songs an artist is officially headlining.

In practice, it means West's numbers are tied directly to records where he is the main draw. Singles like Stronger, Heartless and Gold Digger have not just been cultural fixtures, they have stacked up enough plays and sales over time to keep climbing through multi-Platinum tiers.

The new figures also highlight how long some of these songs have quietly been doing business in the background. A track like Through the Wire hitting 3-times Platinum years after release is a reminder that catalogue streams are not just background noise, they are fuel for these record-breaking updates.

A Rivalry Reframed in Cold Numbers

To recall, West and Swift's names have been publicly entangled since his infamous interruption of her acceptance speech at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards. That moment birthed memes, think pieces and, eventually, a long-running narrative about pop's biggest feud. Over the years the tension has flared and cooled, from leaked phone calls to lyrical jabs and carefully worded interviews.

The latest RIAA update is quieter but arguably more consequential than any awards-show drama. It reframes their rivalry away from gossip and into data, and in this particular column of the spreadsheet, Kanye West is on top.

It would be easy to read this as a definitive verdict on who is 'bigger.' but the reality is messier. Swift's ongoing touring success and her ability to re-record and re-sell her back catalogue, plus the sheer cultural saturation of her recent albums, tell a slightly different story about power in the modern music economy. The RIAA simply measures one part of that story, albeit a useful one.

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Still, in an industry that runs on status, these milestones tend to be weaponised in fan debates. West's supporters now have hard numbers to brandish, while Swift's fanbase is unlikely to quietly concede anything. Neither artist has publicly commented on the latest standings.

What the RIAA update does confirm is that Kanye West's catalogue, controversies and all, continues to generate massive consumption in the US. Even in a streaming landscape crowded with newer stars and ever-shorter attention spans, his older records are still pulling serious numbers.

And for an industry constantly asking how long legacy acts can compete with algorithm-driven newcomers, that may be the most telling part of this whole thing.