Justin Bieber and Madonna's rumoured feud over the 2026 World Cup final halftime show erupted in New York New Jersey Stadium on 19 July, when the pair reportedly clashed over how the first-ever World Cup final halftime performance should look, according to a production insider.

FIFA had billed the halftime show as a historic moment, combining sport, music and social impact in front of a global audience of hundreds of millions. Coldplay frontman Chris Martin was brought in to curate the line-up, stitching together an almost absurdly starry cast led by Madonna, Justin Bieber, Shakira and BTS, with the event produced by Global Citizen in support of the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund.

On paper, it was supposed to be all about unity. Behind the curtain, it sounds like anything but.

World Cup Halftime Show Puts Justin Bieber Under The Microscope

The reported tension between Madonna and Justin did not hinge on whether the World Cup halftime show should succeed but on what success actually means. The insider said that the two stars arrived with sharply different visions. Bieber, still smarting from the divided reaction to his stripped-back Coachella set in April, wanted a clean, tightly controlled performance that would keep the focus on his music rather than on viral spectacle.

'His mindset is simple,' the source said. 'Don't overcomplicate it, don't take unnecessary risks, and absolutely don't have a performance that becomes a story for all the wrong reasons.' The same source added: 'He wants this to be about the music. Clean, controlled, no distractions.'

To recall, Bieber's Coachella appearance had triggered a wave of online criticism, with some viewers arguing that the low-key staging could not compete with the high-production theatrics of other acts, particularly Sabrina Carpenter. That backlash appears to have shaped his approach to the World Cup stage, which is arguably an even more unforgiving arena. One misstep and the clips are everywhere within seconds.

From Bieber's perspective, then, a simplified show was not laziness, it was risk management in front of a planet-sized audience.

Madonna's World Cup Halftime Show Vision Was Much Bigger

Madonna, unsurprisingly, was reportedly pulling in the opposite direction. The 65-year-old has spent more than four decades turning major stages into pop-culture shock therapy, from that infamous Britney Spears kiss at the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards to the surprise kiss she planted on Drake at Coachella. For her, a World Cup final halftime show is not a gig, it is an opportunity to rewire the zeitgeist.

'She believes a stage this massive calls for something people will be talking about for years,' the insider said. 'In her mind, a World Cup Final performance should be unforgettable, not safe.'

The source stressed that Madonna respected Bieber but had no intention of fading into the background. 'Madonna has no intention of being upstaged,' they said. 'She respects Justin and wants the show to be a massive success, but she won't let it become 'The Justin Show.' If she feels he's steering things in a direction that's too safe, she won't be (and hasn't been) shy about pushing back.'

The result, according to the insider, was 'real tension behind the scenes,' with Martin left trying to mediate competing egos and aesthetics before it all went mad.

'Finding the balance between Madonna's instinct for spectacle and Justin's desire to play it straight has been the biggest challenge of the entire production,' the source claimed. 'It will be interesting to see who ends up getting the results they want.'

Neither Madonna nor Bieber has publicly commented on any feud, and there is no suggestion that the disagreements went beyond creative arguments common on large productions.

How The World Cup Halftime Show Actually Played Out

On the pitch, Spain and Argentina went into half-time locked at 0–0. On the screen, however, viewers were dropped into a pre-recorded sequence that very much leaned towards Madonna's style of theatricality.

In the video, she danced to her hit 'Music' while standing on top of a buggy driven through the stadium tunnel by Brazilian football legends Ronaldo and Ronaldinho, before the trio emerged live inside New York New Jersey Stadium. It was playful, strange, and clearly built for social media replay. The kind of stuff she lives for.

The show then swerved in a different direction. Venezuelan conductor Gustavo Dudamel appeared with the Muppets, lending a surreal, family-television warmth to the proceedings. K-pop powerhouse BTS performed their global smash 'Dynamite,' bringing the kind of synchronised, hyper-polished performance that tends to dominate online conversation whether other artists like it or not.

In a moment of comic relief, Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis, in character as the relentlessly optimistic football coach, walked on with series co-creator Brendan Hunt to introduce Justin Bieber. That in itself was a nod to football's pop-cultural crossover, and also underlined how choreographed the storytelling around Bieber's appearance really was.

Bieber then took the stage with his guitar, in keeping with the 'no distractions' philosophy described by the insider. Compared with Madonna's buggy ride and the Muppets chaos, his set sat at the calmer end of the spectrum, suggesting he did manage to protect at least part of his original vision.

Shakira followed with 'Dai Dai,' ramping the energy back up again, before Chris Martin joined a children's choir for a closing anthem centred on love and unity, language that echoed FIFA's own description of the project as a landmark moment that fused sport, music and global impact.

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In the stands, the audience was almost as star-studded as the stage. US President Donald Trump attended, as did Tom Brady, Timothée Chalamet, Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise, a line-up that, if nothing else, tells you how seriously American entertainment and political elites now take football's biggest showcase on US soil.

Whether viewers around the world saw a seamless celebration or a slightly disjointed tug of war between spectacle and restraint probably depends on their timeline. What is clear is that the World Cup final halftime show, in its very first outing, delivered what global events usually do: huge stars, competing egos, and a story that continues long after the last note fades.