Tay Keith, the Grammy-nominated producer behind some of rap's biggest hits, has died at the age of 29, with close friend and collaborator BlocBoy JB revealing the pair had been speaking on the phone every day in the lead-up to his sudden death.

Authorities discovered Brytavious Chambers, known professionally as Tay Keith, deceased inside his apartment in Nashville, Tennessee, on 18 June. According to regional news outlet WSMV, police conducted a routine welfare check before making the discovery.

Nashville Police Say No Foul Play After Welfare Check

Officials have provided preliminary updates regarding the investigation into the producer's cause of death. Responding officers have stated they do not suspect foul play in connection with the event.

The welfare check was reportedly initiated when individuals close to the musician became concerned about his whereabouts. Further details surrounding the exact medical cause of death have not yet been released.

No foul play is suspected in the death of Brytavious Chambers, 29, also known as Grammy nominated record producer Tay Keith. He was found dead in his Martin St apt this afternoon by officers performing a welfare check. His death is unclassified pending autopsy results. — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) June 18, 2026

BlocBoy JB Shares Daily Call Logs In Heartbreaking Tribute

Following the confirmation, Memphis native BlocBoy JB took to social media to express his grief. The rapper uploaded a series of posts to his Instagram Stories on 18 June.

These updates included a photograph of the two artists standing together alongside a broken heart emoji. BlocBoy JB shared screenshots of their telephone call logs, showing the frequent communication between the duo.

The recording artist addressed his late friend directly online. 'Damn Cuz You Just Hurt Me Bad,' JB wrote. 'We talked everyday yeen tell me you was leaving.'

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BanBwoi And Hitkidd Honour Memphis Star

The outpouring of grief extended throughout the hip-hop community, with several industry peers sharing memories. BanBwoi, a producer recognised for his work on 'Spin Bout U' and 'SkeeYee,' posted a carousel of images on Instagram.

BanBwoi described the 29-year-old as a monumental figure in his professional trajectory. 'Idk how to feel bro,' he wrote.

'Closest death ever even been to me,' the musician continued online. 'I love you and thank you for everything. Thank you for being my first big brother.'

The producer reflected on their shared travels, mentioning trips to Los Angeles and Las Vegas. He also praised his late mentor's technical skills, stating, 'I love the way your snares cut through the beat.'

BanBwoi highlighted how the late producer opened industry doors for him. 'You brought me places nobody asked you to bring me bro,' BanBwoi wrote.

The rising star stressed his gratitude for these opportunities. 'Idk where id be without you deadass man. Not figuratively but literally.'

Hitkidd, another Memphis hip-hop producer, used the platform to honour his longtime colleague. He wrote, 'I ain't even got the words, we been doing this since 2010 @taykeith.'

Hitmaker Behind Era-Defining Billboard Hits

Throughout his career, the Tennessee native cemented his status as a sought-after architect of modern rap music. He was instrumental in crafting the sonic landscape for numerous chart-topping records.

The producer co-produced several Billboard Hot 100 hits. His extensive production credits include Travis Scott's 'Sicko Mode,' Drake's 'Nonstop,' BlocBoy JB's 'Look Alive,' and Eminem's 'Not Alike.'

Beyond his production work, the musician achieved milestones as a lead artist. His 2023 collaborative single with Sexyy Red, titled 'Pound Town,' debuted at No. 66 on the Billboard Hot 100.

This achievement marked his inaugural appearance on the chart as a lead artist. His death leaves a void within the music community.