Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi were photographed cuddling on a Malibu beach on Thursday 16 July, just hours after Kris Jenner revealed that family matriarch Mary Jo 'MJ' Shannon had died aged 91, and the internet has swiftly branded the couple's very public intimacy 'performative.'

The reality star and the Euphoria and Wuthering Heights actor have quietly been building a rumoured relationship over recent months, with sporadic sightings and grainy paparazzi shots feeding endless speculation.

This latest batch of cosy photos, first shared as exclusives by celebrity gossip account Deuxmoi, arrived at an especially sensitive moment for the Kardashian-Jenner clan, and fans did not hold back in questioning both the timing and the tone.

Photos Branded 'Performative'

In the images, Kendall and Jacob are seen relaxing during what appears to be a low-key afternoon in Malibu, dressed in matching white co-ords. In one shot, Elordi has his arm wrapped tightly around Jenner's back, pulling her into him as they stand close together. Another image shows Elordi holding up his phone and appearing to snap a photo of Kendall, a small domestic detail that might once have passed as sweet couple stuff.

What really lit the fuse online, though, was the suggestion that the pair knew exactly where the camera was. Eagle-eyed fans claimed that, in at least one frame, both Jenner and Elordi seemed to be looking straight at what was described as a 'hidden' camera, prompting accusations that the moment had been orchestrated rather than stumbled upon.

DEUXMOI EXCLUSIVE 📸…Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi in Malibu 📸@backgrid_usa pic.twitter.com/FSMpFThKb6 — deuxmoi (@deuxmoiworld) July 17, 2026

The charge sheet on social media was blunt. 'Why does this all look so performative,' one user asked under a repost of the photos, summing up a broader unease about whether the images were candid or a carefully managed drip-feed of a 'publationship,' as some commenters dryly labelled it.

Another user wrote: 'Posing and looking straight into the camera? I like it! Let the publationship continue!!!' The sarcasm was doing a lot of work there, suggesting that fans feel they are being asked to play along with a PR romance that refuses to just come out and say its name.

'MJ Just Died': Timing Of Malibu PDA Sparks Backlash

The news came after Kris Jenner confirmed that her mother, Mary Jo 'MJ' Shannon, had died aged 91. In an emotional Instagram post on Thursday 16 July, the momager shared a lengthy tribute to her mum, describing her grief at the loss. That public mourning set the emotional tone for the day across Kardashian fandom, which is why the fresh batch of seaside PDA hit such a nerve.

Almost immediately after Deuxmoi posted the pictures, commenters began slamming Kendall Jenner for appearing so carefree. One wrote: 'Cant believe she's happy when MJ just died.' Another said: 'Her grandma just died and she's having fun with Jacob Elordi. I wonder why Jacob is not working. he's always with Kendall. He used to be booked and busy.'

A third added: 'Her great grandma just died and she's out here doing this,' mis-stating Shannon's relation but echoing the same core complaint, that the timing felt off. The underlying expectation seemed clear, and arguably a little wild, even by celebrity standards, that Jenner's visible behaviour should instantly mirror the family's grief in public forums and candid shots alike.

Jenner and Elordi have not publicly commented on the photos, their relationship status or the criticism. IBTimes UK cannot independently verify whether the Malibu outing took place before or after Kris Jenner's Instagram announcement, so the exact timeline is still fuzzy. That has not stopped people online from drawing their own conclusions.

Fans Question Whether Jenner–Elordi Romance Is A 'Publationship'

In case you missed it, this is not the first time the relationship has been dissected through the lens of optics and intent. Every new appearance together, from low-key hangouts to more intimate moments, is treated as another clue in a rolling investigation into whether this is genuine romance or a mutually beneficial star coupling.

Some fans now clearly lean towards the latter. 'Why can't they just go public i mean everybody knows they're dating,' one exasperated user wrote, suggesting that the cat is already out of the bag and that the coy, semi-hidden approach only heightens suspicion.

Others went further, directly accusing the pair of staging the scenes. Several commenters argued that the overtly affectionate poses, plus the alleged eye contact with the camera, made the whole thing look 'forced.' The phrase 'performative' came up repeatedly, a word that did not exist in everyday celebrity gossip twenty years ago but now sits at the heart of how audiences read famous people's behaviour.

The subtext is that fans feel they are being sold a storyline as much as being invited to witness a relationship. When one commenter cheers on the 'publationship,' there is a sense of resigned amusement, as if everyone understands the rules of the game but would at least like the performance to be less obvious.

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As with most Kardashian-adjacent controversies, there is also a split between those who are genuinely offended and those simply rubbernecking the drama. Some commenters focused squarely on the perceived disrespect to MJ Shannon's memory, others seemed more fascinated by the way Jenner and Elordi might be leveraging attention at a moment when all eyes are already on the family.

Nothing is confirmed yet about the exact nature of Jenner and Elordi's relationship, so everything should be taken with a grain of salt. What is clear is that, in 2024's hyper-surveilled celebrity culture, even a day at the beach can turn into Exhibit A in a public trial over timing, taste and authenticity, with the jury delivering its verdict in the comments section long before the couple say a word.