Rumours linking Taylor Swift to Madison Square Garden and the Las Vegas Sphere have reignited debate over whether a residency could become the next chapter after the Eras Tour.

Taylor Swift has barely wrapped up the celebrations surrounding her wedding to NFL star Travis Kelce, but attention is already shifting to what could be her next career-defining move.

Industry speculation suggests the global superstar is considering a long-term concert residency, with New York's Madison Square Garden (MSG) and Las Vegas' Sphere reportedly emerging as potential venues. While no deal has been confirmed by Swift's representatives or either venue, entertainment executives believe a residency could become one of the most lucrative in music history.

For fans, the speculation raises a bigger question than where Swift might perform next. After the record-breaking Eras Tour, could a residency replace another globe-spanning tour, and what would that mean for ticket prices, travel costs, and access to one of the world's most sought-after live acts?

Why a Taylor Swift Residency Could Break Records

The idea of a Taylor Swift residency is not without precedent. Some of the biggest names in music have generated hundreds of millions of dollars through extended runs in a single venue.

Billy Joel's monthly residency at Madison Square Garden, which concluded in 2024 after more than a decade, grossed an estimated $266.7 million across 104 sold-out performances, according to Billboard. Meanwhile, Celine Dion's multiple Las Vegas residencies generated a combined more than $680 million, cementing her as one of the highest-grossing residency performers of all time.

Swift, however, operates on an entirely different commercial scale.

Her Eras Tour became the highest-grossing concert tour in history, surpassing $2 billion in ticket sales, according to tour promoter Live Nation. The tour also delivered a significant economic boost to cities around the world, increasing spending on hotels, restaurants, transport, and local businesses whenever it arrived.

Because of that unprecedented demand, some industry observers believe Swift could eventually become the first artist to headline a residency capable of generating $1 billion over its lifetime. However, that figure remains speculative and has not been confirmed by Swift's team or venue operators.

What a Residency Could Mean for Fans

Unlike a traditional world tour, a residency keeps performances in one location for an extended period, allowing audiences to travel to the artist instead of the production moving between cities. For Swifties, that could bring both advantages and drawbacks.

A permanent production could allow for more elaborate staging and immersive experiences than a travelling tour, particularly if Swift chose the technologically advanced Sphere in Las Vegas. Multiple performances in the same venue could also increase the total number of tickets available compared with a limited stadium tour schedule.

On the other hand, fans would likely face higher travel and accommodation costs, especially those travelling internationally or from elsewhere in the United States. Hotels, flights, and local transport could become significantly more expensive during performance periods, much as they did during the Eras Tour.

MSG or Sphere? Two Very Different Choices

Both reported venues offer distinct advantages. Madison Square Garden carries enormous cultural significance and has hosted some of music's most celebrated residencies, including Billy Joel's record-breaking run. Choosing MSG would reinforce Swift's place in New York's musical history while capitalising on one of the world's most recognisable entertainment venues.

The Sphere, meanwhile, represents the future of live entertainment. Its immersive visual technology has transformed concerts by artists including U2, creating productions impossible to replicate elsewhere. For an artist known for ambitious storytelling and cinematic stage design, the venue could offer creative possibilities unavailable in traditional arenas. Entertainment analysts note that either venue would likely attract fans from around the world, generating substantial tourism spending beyond ticket sales.

Why Fans Should Treat the Reports With Caution

Despite growing speculation, there is currently no official confirmation that Swift is planning a residency or negotiating with either venue. The reports originated from entertainment insiders cited by Naughty But Nice, with additional coverage appearing in Yahoo Entertainment. Neither Swift's representatives, Madison Square Garden nor the Sphere have publicly announced any agreement. That means fans should view the reported billion-dollar projections as industry expectations rather than confirmed financial forecasts.

The Bigger Picture

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Whether or not a residency materialises, the discussion reflects how dramatically Taylor Swift has changed the economics of live entertainment. The Eras Tour proved that demand for Swift performances extends far beyond ticket sales, creating economic benefits for entire cities. If she eventually chooses a residency over another world tour, the model could reshape how the biggest artists approach live performances in the years ahead.

For now, fans will have to wait. But one thing appears certain: wherever Swift performs next, the financial impact is likely to extend well beyond the concert venue itself.