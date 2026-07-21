British pop star Robbie Williams shut down viral cocaine rumours on Monday, July 20, 2026, after a bizarre live broadcast incident caught worldwide attention.

The unexpected moment occurred on Sunday, July 19, 2026, at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey following the 2026 FIFA World Cup final interview video mint broadcast with German network MagentaTV.

As the singer spoke on camera, a small white object fell from his mouth onto his microphone before he accidentally rubbed it onto his forehead.

Millions of social media users flooded platforms like X and Instagram with wild drug accusations. Williams neutralised the frenzy within hours by posting a playful video from his bed, confirming that the mysterious item was merely a breath mint rather than an illicit substance.

Read more Tom Cruise Branded 'Tone Deaf' Over 'Most American' Speech To Spanish-Speaking World Cup Final Crowd Tom Cruise Branded 'Tone Deaf' Over 'Most American' Speech To Spanish-Speaking World Cup Final Crowd

Robbie Williams Responds to Viral Claims

Williams wasted little time addressing the rumours. In a light-hearted Instagram video filmed from bed, the former Take That member apologised for the object that had fallen onto his microphone during the interview. He then revealed that the item was simply a mint, even showing additional mints in his mouth before laughing at the situation.

'I apologise for the object that fell onto the microphone yesterday. It was deeply unprofessional, and people worried about me. But it's okay because I had several more,' the Rock DJ singer-songwriter said in the Instagram post before laughingly showing his tongue with two mints.

Williams' humorous response quickly shifted the conversation, with many fans praising him for laughing off the misunderstanding instead of allowing the rumours to continue unchecked.

Old Struggles Resurface as Rumours Spread

According to reports, Williams was initially surprised that such a brief moment had generated so much attention.

Speaking to The Sun, an insider who has a rather close relationship with Williams explained how the singer had been mildly dazed about what happened, particularly after receiving tons of messages clarifying what happened during the interview.

'Poor Rob woke up to hundreds of messages from pals and fans asking what on earth was going on... He was obviously a bit bemused before [realising] people had seen the Nicorette mint plopping from his mouth, and thinking it was something dodgy,' he told the publication.

The swift spread of the rumours was in part due to his openness in speaking about his past struggles with alcohol and drug addiction. Earlier in his career, Williams discussed his substance misuse in interviews and documentaries, a reason why some viewers had quickly jumped to conclusions as soon as the clip surfaced online.

'My life had spiralled out of control so severely that my manager understood what needed to happen, I needed to be carted off to rehab,' Williams said during the Take That documentary that hit the screens early this year. He has repeatedly spoken about leaving his addictions behind and has previously reflected on the positive changes in his life since becoming sober.

World Cup Moment Turned Into Talking Point

Although Williams' interview became an internet talking point as soon as the clip spread online, it did little to overshadow Williams' appearance at the World Cup final. The singer joined Pussycat Dolls member Nicole Scherzinger as well as Laura Pausini to perform Desire during the closing ceremony before Spain defeated Argentina to lift the trophy.

Apart from Williams, Scherzinger and Pausini, a massive lineup completed the halftime show and pre-match closing ceremony, including Justin Bieber, Shakira, BTS, and Madonna.

Despite the high-profile musical showcase, a falling breath mint dominated digital conversations worldwide, proving that internet culture cares as much about live television bloopers as it does about historic sporting events.