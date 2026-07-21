Television personality Caitlyn Jenner faces intense emotional strain in Los Angeles this July 2026 after suffering consecutive personal tragedies within a single year.

The 75-year-old former Olympic champion reportedly 'feels cursed' following the sudden death of her longtime biographer and friend, William Halsey, whose body was discovered on a local hiking trail. This latest blow follows the devastating 2025 ATV accident that claimed the life of her manager and close confidante, Sophia Hutchins.

She has not publicly addressed the latest tragedy, but sources close to the star reveal that family members hold grave concerns about her well-being, noting that the accumulation of grief threatens to push her toward an emotional breaking point.

Another Personal Loss Deepens Period of Grief

According to In Touch Weekly, Jenner was left shocked by the death of author William Halsey, whose body was discovered on a hiking trail in Los Angeles on 6 July.

The New York Post reported that Halsey, 78, was found on a popular trail after emergency services were called to the scene. Air rescue crews responded and attempted life-saving measures, but he was pronounced dead. Authorities have not publicly indicated any signs of foul play or released additional details about the circumstances surrounding his death.

The reported loss marks another painful chapter for Jenner, who is still mourning the death of her longtime friend and manager Sophia Hutchins. Hutchins died in July after the ATV she was riding reportedly struck the bumper of a moving vehicle in Malibu before plunging around 350 feet down a cliff into a ravine. She was 29.

Sources said the proximity of the two deaths took an emotional toll on Jenner, who had relied heavily on both individuals in different ways.

'Jenner Is Reaching Her Emotional Limit'

A source speaking to In Touch Weekly described Jenner as deeply shaken by Halsey's death.

'This has hit Caitlyn like a ton of bricks,' the insider said, adding that Jenner 'can't understand why so much tragedy is hitting her all at once.'

The publication further reported that Jenner has not yet recovered from Hutchins' death. According to the same source, losing her close friend and manager created an absence that has never truly been filled.

'She's still deep in mourning after losing Sophia,' the source said. 'She never really filled that void of finding a true confidante whom she could open up to about everything.'

Jenner has not publicly commented on Halsey's death, and there is no independent confirmation of how she is privately coping with the loss. The remarks attributed to those close to her therefore remain unverified beyond the magazine's reporting. Still, the account offers a glimpse into what friends reportedly believe is an exceptionally difficult period in Jenner's personal life.

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Family Reportedly Concerned About Her Well-being

The insider claimed Jenner is now grappling with growing fears about further loss.

According to In Touch Weekly, she is 'feeling utterly cursed' and has been left 'wondering what or who's next.'

Those close to Jenner are said to be increasingly worried about the cumulative emotional impact.

'Caitlyn does have a lot of folk who care about her, especially her kids, who worry that she's only got so much elasticity,' the source said. 'Right now, there are very real fears that she's at her breaking point.'

The comments have not been echoed publicly by members of Jenner's family, who have remained silent on the latest reports. Jenner herself has continued to maintain a relatively low public profile since Hutchins' death.

Hutchins had worked alongside Jenner for years, managing business affairs while also becoming one of her closest companions. Their professional relationship evolved into a longstanding friendship that remained the subject of public interest, although both consistently rejected speculation that it was romantic.

Halsey occupied a different place in Jenner's life, having chronicled aspects of her story as a biographer and friend. His death removes another familiar figure from Jenner's inner circle, reinforcing what those close to her reportedly see as an extraordinarily painful period.

As friends rally around the television personality, supporters worldwide hope time brings healing to a deeply trying chapter in her life.