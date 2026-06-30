Spotify has never paid more money to the music industry.

The streaming giant says it distributed a record more than $11 billion (£8.1 billion) in royalties during 2025, marking another milestone as it approaches $70 billion in lifetime payouts. The company also says more artists than ever are earning substantial incomes through its platform.

Yet despite those record payments, many musicians continue to question whether streaming provides a sustainable living, highlighting an ongoing debate over how music royalties are distributed rather than simply how much Spotify pays.

Spotify Says Artist Earnings Continue to Grow

According to Spotify's latest Loud & Clear report, more than 13,800 artists generated over $100,000 in royalties from the platform during 2025, while more than 1,500 artists earned at least $1 million. Spotify also said independent artists and labels received roughly half of all royalties paid through the platform, arguing that streaming has created more earning opportunities than ever before.

The company said it now contributes nearly 30% of global recorded music revenue, making it one of the music industry's largest sources of income. The figures coincide with Spotify's continued subscriber growth and expanding global audience, reinforcing its position as the world's largest music streaming platform.

Why Do Many Artists Still Say They Struggle?

The debate is less about Spotify's total payouts than how those royalties reach musicians. Spotify pays royalties to rights holders, including record labels, music publishers, and distributors, rather than directly to most artists. How much an individual musician ultimately receives depends on the terms of their recording and publishing agreements, which vary widely across the industry.

For independent musicians, streaming income may also be spread across managers, distributors, and other collaborators before reaching the artist. Competition has also intensified. Tens of thousands of new tracks are uploaded to streaming platforms every day, making it increasingly difficult for emerging musicians to build audiences large enough to generate meaningful royalty income.

As a result, while Spotify's overall payouts continue to rise, many musicians say earning a sustainable living still depends on income from touring, merchandise, licensing, and direct fan support alongside streaming.

The Debate Extends Beyond Royalty Rates

The discussion surrounding Spotify increasingly centres on music discovery as much as payment. Critics argue that recommendation algorithms and editorial playlists play a significant role in determining which artists receive streams, making visibility just as important as royalty rates. Spotify has defended its recommendation systems, saying they help listeners discover more artists and contribute to growing earnings across the platform.

Spotify announced it paid out more than $11 BILLION to the music industry in 2025.



The company also reports there are now more artists generating over $100k/year from Spotify alone than were getting stocked on record store shelves “at the height of the CD era.” pic.twitter.com/eJ0dPmTzVS — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 5, 2026

The company also points to the increasing number of musicians reaching six and seven-figure royalty milestones as evidence that the streaming economy continues to expand.

However, industry observers note that rising overall payouts do not necessarily translate into sustainable incomes for every artist, particularly as competition grows and revenue is divided among multiple rights holders.

What the Numbers Really Show

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Spotify's latest figures illustrate two realities that can both be true. The platform is paying more money into the music industry than at any point in its history, reflecting continued growth in paid subscriptions and streaming revenue.

At the same time, many artists continue to debate whether the current royalty system provides a reliable long-term income, particularly for emerging and mid-level musicians whose earnings depend on factors extending well beyond Spotify's own payments.

Rather than asking whether Spotify pays enough, the broader question is how streaming revenue is shared throughout the music industry and whether the current model fairly rewards the people creating the music.