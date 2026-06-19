Grammy-nominated record producer Brytavious Chambers, widely known as Tay Keith, has died aged 29, as fans share 10 striking photos charting his rise from Memphis student to hitmaker behind Travis Scott's 'Sicko Mode' and high-profile collaborations with Beyoncé and Drake.

According to WSMV, local authorities discovered the musician deceased inside his residence following a welfare check. Fans are now reflecting on his meteoric rise from a Memphis student to a globally recognised hitmaker.

Investigation Underway After Discovery At Martin Street Apartment

Metro Nashville Police Department officers confirmed the 29-year-old was found dead inside his Martin Street apartment on Thursday afternoon. Law enforcement arrived to conduct a standard welfare check when they located his body.

At this stage, investigators have not released a specific cause of death. However, authorities provided an initial statement regarding the discovery.

'No foul play is suspected,' police added. The investigation aims to clarify the timeline of his passing.

Grammy Nods And Work With Beyoncé, Cardi B And More

Chambers built an impressive record of achievements early on. In 2025, he secured a spot on the Forbes 30 Under 30 Music list alongside Cambrian Strong for their Drumatized record label.

His production capabilities reached global audiences with a Grammy nomination in 2018. This stemmed from his role in creating the defining sound for Travis Scott.

'At 23, Tay Keith became a Grammy-nominated producer for his work on Travis Scott's "Sicko Mode," adding to his roster of clients like Cardi B, Eminem and music's "Queen B" Beyoncé,' the Forbes listing says.

Forbes also highlighted that he received the Producer of the Year accolade at the BMI Awards in 2024. He remained active with new projects until his death.

His final Instagram update on 7 May demonstrated his passion for music creation. He promoted Chris Brown's latest release, 'Call Your Name,' featuring Sexyy Red and GloRilla.

Global Success Alongside Middle Tennessee State Degree

The Commercial Appeal reported the producer was born in South Memphis, before relocating to East Memphis and Orange Mound. His journey to stardom was intertwined with academic pursuits at Middle Tennessee State University.

Remarkably, he worked on his 2018 Grammy-nominated production while attending university. Chambers graduated in December 2018 with degrees in integrated studies and media management.

'There wouldn't be any point for me to come to college if I didn't want to finish it — I could have just focused 100% on music,' MTSU quoted him as saying.

'By my last week of college, I had my first No. 1 single, so it didn't make any sense to drop out.'

Building A Team From His University Network

The producer shared his rapid rise with those who supported his academic years. He frequently recruited university alumni to assist in managing his professional endeavours.

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Tyland Jackson, his stylist and creative director, graduated from the university in 2019. Similarly, his public relations director at Drumatized, Nicholas Brownlow, completed his studies that same year.

Chambers once described the chaotic reality of maintaining his grades while shaping the modern music industry. 'I remember having a flight from New York, and I had a test the same day,' Chambers told MTSU.

'So, I flew back from New York that morning, went home, then went straight to class. It was crazy. But if I knew that I could do that, then there wasn't anything stopping me but myself.'