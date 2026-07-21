Michael Olise's German ex-girlfriend, Fatima Zaunbrecher, has publicly accused the Bayern Munich forward of ignoring their 20-month-old daughter and offering only what she calls a 'ridiculous sum' toward the child's support.

Zaunbrecher, a 34-year-old from Düsseldorf, made the allegations in an interview with the German newspaper Bild, breaking her silence after months of what she describes as frustration over Olise's absence from their daughter's life.

A Long-Distance Romance That Ended Before the Baby Arrived

Zaunbrecher says she and Olise met on Instagram in 2022 and carried on a long-distance relationship for two years. That relationship ended shortly before she learned she was pregnant, she told Bild, and she says there has been near-total silence from Olise since.

🚨JUST IN: Michael Olise’s ex girlfriend is accusing him of ignoring their daughter and not paying enough to cover their expenses



She’s claimed Olise’s lawyers offered her “a ridiculous sum" pic.twitter.com/AnWDVuya4T — Polymarket Sports (@PolymarketSport) July 20, 2026

Acknowledged as Father, but Never Seen

According to Zaunbrecher, Olise legally acknowledged the child, a daughter named Aaliyah Noor, after a paternity test confirmed he is her father. Despite that acknowledgement, Zaunbrecher says Olise has never seen his daughter, with all communication between them routed exclusively through lawyers.

'It devastates me how unfeeling someone can be toward their own child,' she told the newspaper, adding that she intends to fight for her daughter to get the chance to know her father and to receive support she considers fair.

A 'Ridiculous Sum' Against a €14 Million Salary

The financial aspect of the dispute is central to Zaunbrecher's public complaint. She says Olise's legal team offered her what she called 'a ridiculous sum' for their daughter's upbringing, an offer she found unacceptable given his reported earnings.

Olise is estimated to earn around €14 million annually at Bayern Munich, a club he joined from Crystal Palace in 2024 in a deal worth roughly £50.8 million, and where his contract runs through 2029.

The gap between that salary and the support figure she says she was offered is what pushed her to go public, framing her decision as one driven by disappointment rather than a wish for confrontation.

🚨 BREAKING



Fatima Zaunbrecher, has publicly accused Olise of neglecting their child in an interview with BILD.



- Olise started ghosting her after she became pregnant

- Olise officially acknowledged paternity after a DNA test

- never met his daughter

- won’t pay child support pic.twitter.com/jyzqBZMNkI — Bes #SellOlise #andKimmich (@8esart) July 20, 2026

On-Pitch Glory, Off-Pitch Silence

Olise has had a prominent year on the pitch. He was named Bayern Munich's Player of the Season for the second consecutive year after a 2025/26 campaign in which he registered 25 goals and 28 assists in 57 competitive appearances.

He was also voted the Bundesliga's Player of the Season, becoming the first player since 2019/20 to contribute at least 15 goals and 19 assists in a single Bundesliga campaign. Bayern coach Vincent Kompany described him as a player who 'can get even better' and whose mentality makes him 'so special'.

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That form continued into the World Cup, where Olise was France's chief creator on the right wing, forming a productive connection with Kylian Mbappé.

He finished the tournament with seven assists in eight matches, breaking Pelé's 56‑year‑old record for the most assists in a single World Cup edition.

France finished fourth after losing to England in the third‑place play‑off, but Olise's tournament was widely regarded as one of the standout individual performances.

As of this reporting, Olise has not publicly addressed the allegations, and neither he nor Bayern Munich has issued a statement responding to Zaunbrecher's claims. The story currently rests on a single named source and outlet, with the account not independently verified by any second party or by Olise himself.