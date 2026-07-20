As Netflix viewers prepare for the final episodes of The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On Season 4, renewed attention has turned to cast member Blake Robertson after details of his arrest following the end of filming resurfaced. Robertson was arrested in Texas in October over an alleged assault involving his girlfriend and fellow cast member Hayley Hendrich.

While the case was later dismissed and the records expunged, the incident has prompted fresh scrutiny of the couple's relationship as audiences continue watching their on-screen journey unfold.

Blake Robertson Arrest Explained After Alleged Assault

According to TMZ, Robertson was arrested at a business in Nacogdoches, Texas, in October after he allegedly struck Hendrich following the completion of filming for Netflix's The Ultimatum.

The reported incident took place months before the reality dating series premiered on Netflix. Hendrich later told TMZ that she chose not to press charges against Robertson.

Robertson's attorney, Sean Hightower, said in a statement to TMZ: 'Blake's case was rightfully dismissed by the prosecutor almost immediately, and all records were expunged.'

The statement indicates that prosecutors did not pursue the case, and the records relating to the arrest have since been removed. No conviction resulted from the incident.

Hayley Hendrich Calls for Public Accountability

Although Hendrich declined to pursue criminal charges, she said she wanted Robertson to publicly acknowledge what had happened.

Speaking to TMZ, Hendrich explained that the pair had discussed the incident privately but that she believed a public response was also necessary. She said she wanted Robertson to take accountability beyond their personal conversations.

The differing public statements have drawn attention online as viewers continue following the couple's relationship on the Netflix reality show.

Blake Robertson and Hayley Hendrich's Relationship

Robertson and Hendrich are one of six couples featured on Netflix's 'The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On' Season 4, which debuted on the streaming platform last week.

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The reality series follows couples facing a major relationship decision, with one partner issuing an ultimatum to either get married or end the relationship. During the social experiment, participants temporarily form new connections with other cast members before deciding whether to return to their original partner.

On the programme, Robertson gave Hendrich an ultimatum after two years together, saying he wanted to move towards marriage. Hendrich expressed hesitation, explaining that she wanted Robertson to become more emotionally open before committing to marriage.

As part of the experiment, Hendrich explored a relationship with fellow participant Killian, while Robertson formed a connection with Ashley.

Despite tensions and a heated argument involving the original couples, Robertson and Hendrich ultimately decided to remain together.

'The Ultimatum' Finale Approaches

The resurfaced arrest has generated fresh interest in the couple's story just days before The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On Season 4 reaches its conclusion.

Netflix is set to release the final two episodes of the season on 22 July, when viewers will see how Robertson and Hendrich's on-screen relationship ultimately ends.

While the off-screen incident has become part of the public conversation surrounding the series, the criminal case against Robertson was dismissed, according to his attorney, and no charges were pursued.

At the same time, Hendrich has publicly maintained that she wanted Robertson to accept responsibility for the incident, adding another layer of attention to one of the season's most closely watched couples.