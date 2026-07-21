Kaylee Hottle, the deaf actress best known for playing Jia in 'Godzilla vs. Kong' and 'Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire,' has died after a car crash in Maryland.

Hottle's father, Joshua Hottle, confirmed the tragic news, saying his daughter was killed in a serious car accident earlier this week.

Joshua, who was in Texas when he was contacted by authorities, shared the news in an emotional Facebook livestream conducted in American Sign Language. He said he received an initial call about the crash, followed by another devastating update that Kaylee's heart had stopped while she was being taken to hospital.

He later said he was flying to Maryland to claim his daughter's body. In the caption to his livestream, Joshua wrote: 'I am taking a flight that I never would like to take.'

A Breakout Role in the MonsterVerse

Hottle became widely known for her role as Jia in the 2021 blockbuster 'Godzilla vs. Kong.'

In the film, Jia is a deaf teenager from Skull Island who shares a rare bond with Kong and communicates with him through sign language. She lives under the care of Dr Ilene Andrews, played by Rebecca Hall, and becomes one of the emotional anchors of the film.

Hottle reprised the role in the 2024 sequel 'Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire,' where Jia's story expanded further as the film explored her connection to the Iwi people and the Hollow Earth.

For many viewers, Jia gave the monster franchise a more human emotional centre. Hottle's performance stood out because it was not built on spectacle, but on stillness, expression and trust.

A Deaf Actress From a Deaf Family

Hottle was an Atlanta, Georgia native who came from a multi-generational deaf family.

Her father's side of the family includes four generations of deaf relatives, and her mother is also Deaf. Hottle attended the Texas School for the Deaf in Austin, an institution founded in 1856 to serve deaf students.

She previously spoke about how important it was to be in an environment where teachers and classmates could communicate with her through sign language.

Before Hollywood, Hottle appeared in commercials, including a 2017 ad for Convo, a video relay service app used by many deaf and hard-of-hearing people. That commercial helped open the door to her acting career.

Praised for Authentic Representation

Hottle's casting in 'Godzilla vs. Kong' was widely praised as a meaningful step for authentic deaf representation in mainstream cinema.

Read more 'She Was a Bag of Bones': Daveigh Chase's Dad Breaks Silence on Star's Tragic 65-Lb State and Final Phone Call 'She Was a Bag of Bones': Daveigh Chase's Dad Breaks Silence on Star's Tragic 65-Lb State and Final Phone Call

Her character Jia was deaf, and Hottle brought lived experience to the role. Cast and crew members, including some of her co-stars, also learned ASL to communicate with her more fully during production.

The Ruderman Family Foundation later recognised 'Godzilla vs. Kong' for casting a deaf actress in a deaf role and for presenting disability without reducing the character to a stereotype.

Hottle also appeared in the 'Magnum P.I.' reboot, playing a character named Joon in a season four episode.

Fans Remember a Young Talent Gone Too Soon

News of Hottle's death has devastated fans of the Godzilla films and members of the deaf community who saw her as part of a growing wave of authentic representation on screen. Her career was still in its early stages, but she had already made a lasting impression in one of Hollywood's biggest franchises.

She will be remembered by fans as Jia, the girl who could reach Kong when no one else could. For her family, friends and community, she was far more than that: a young woman whose life and promise ended far too soon.