Justin Bieber joining Madonna, BTS and Shakira in an 11‑minute, $100m halftime show at next year's World Cup final in New Jersey has intensified a growing backlash, as fans question whether a star‑studded musical spectacle belongs in the middle of football's biggest match.

FIFA confirmed this week that the halftime show at MetLife Stadium will run for 11 minutes within the break allowed under the laws of the game, which cap the interval at 15 minutes.

Bieber joins a line‑up that already included Madonna, Shakira and BTS, in a performance curated by Coldplay frontman Chris Martin and billed as a charity event supporting FIFA's Global Citizen Education Fund.

Fears Over Football's American Makeover

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has called the show 'definitely the biggest stage ever', predicting 'a couple of billion' viewers, while Global Citizen cofounder Hugh Evans called it 'the single largest gathering of artists united for a cause since Live Aid'.

Alongside Madonna, Shakira, BTS and Bieber, organisers have added Nigerian star Burna Boy and Venezuelan conductor Gustavo Dudamel, with Coldplay performing alongside New York's PS22 Chorus and characters from Sesame Street and The Muppets set to appear.

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Many match‑going supporters are unconvinced. One fan wrote on X that 'football fans will not like [a] halftime show... they are not like American football fans', adding they 'hate that US is trying to make everything americanified'.

On Reddit, one commenter wrote, 'Nobody asked for a half time show. Nobody wants it,' while others joked about a creeping 'Yankeefication' of the sport.

The concern is not purely cultural. The last time organisers tried something similar, at the FIFA Club World Cup final at MetLife, the entertainment stretched the pause in play to just over 24 minutes, drawing criticism over the potential impact on players' bodies and concentration.

South American body CONMEBOL faced similar criticism last year after extending halftime of the Copa América final to 25 minutes for a Shakira performance, with Colombia coach Néstor Lorenzo warning the elongated break could affect players.

Some World Cup broadcasters, including the BBC and ITV, are reportedly considering skipping the show entirely in favour of traditional analysis.

BTS Fans Light Up Social Media

Not everyone is dreading it. When Martin revealed BTS, Shakira and Madonna as headliners in a playful Instagram video featuring Elmo, the BTS fanbase, known as the ARMY, reacted with full force.

'ARMYs ARE NOT SURVIVING THIS ONE,' one fan wrote, while another predicted 'THE VIEWS GONNA SET RECORD CUZ OF BTS.'

Fans dubbed the group 'KINGS OF K-POP ON THE FIFA STAGE,' while others leaned into the absurdity, sharing clips of the group's football skills and joking they were 'glad they're there to sing.'

Bieber Stresses The Charity Pitch

Bieber has stressed the charitable angle rather than engaging with the backlash.

In a statement released by organisers, he said the World Cup 'brings the world together in a way nothing else can', adding he was 'grateful to be part of this halftime show, and even more grateful knowing it's already helping expand access to education for children around the world.'

The show is tied to FIFA's Global Citizen Education Fund, which aims to raise $100m for children during the tournament, a framing that gives FIFA a ready defence against accusations of chasing spectacle for its own sake.

Still, longtime fans see a sport that has stayed visually recognisable for more than a century and argue the rhythm of a World Cup final should not be altered.

Billions are expected to tune in regardless, many curious whether Madonna, BTS, Bieber and Shakira can fit a Live Aid‑scale line‑up into 11 minutes, and whether the same critics speaking out now will be debating their favourite song from the set the next morning.